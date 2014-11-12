Buying your first home

For many young couples, the ultimate long term goal is to settle down with a family, in a home to call their own. There is nothing quite like the feeling of coming home from a day at work, to a house you can proudly claim to be all yours. With home ownership comes much freedom; to completely customise and change the home as you please, with no landlord standing in your way. With home ownership also comes great resonsibility, and it is a decision that should not be taken lightly. Home ownership is one of the biggest commitments you will undertake in your life, and can also be one of the most rewarding. Although there are many financial risks when purchasing your first property, if done at the right time and for the right reasons, the benefits can make it all worthwhile.

The reality for most couples is there is never going to be the exact right moment, to be the lucky one to whom the real estate agent points to while yelling “SOLD!”, but before you dive into home ownership, there are a few questions you most certainly must ask yourself before you commit.

Do your research, work out your finances, and if the answers you come up with to these questions work in your favour, then maybe now might be the right moment to take the plunge.