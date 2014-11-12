Your browser is out-of-date.

homify 360º: a country house in northern Spain

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
When we want to feel lost in immense green mountain landscapes, we travel to the north of Spain. Here the views are completely different than in any other region: greener, fresher, more natural. In Asturias, on top of a winding hill, we found a house that we want to share. The architecture of straight lines contrasts with the rocky curves of the environment, and this modern looking country house offers a warm and modern place to enjoy the more natural side of life. Nearby, a neighbouring building and a paved road are the only symbols of civilization. 

The creators of the project are the architects of Studio Alvarez. Based in Madrid but with international experience, their ethics can be described as a search for formal elegance through the logic of constructive solutions. Here we set the starting point of this homify 360º and begin the journey though outside and inside of this country house.

