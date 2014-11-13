Benefits of sustainable living

The sustainable living movement has gained a considerable following in recent years. As home owners become more aware of the impact they are having on the environment, and becoming conscious of ways, big and small, that they can reduce their environmental impact, the design of a typical modern home is being redefined. Nowadays, every aspect of a house can be designed with the environment in mind, from the materials and fittings chosen, the layout, furniture, and all the decorative elements we choose to make the house our home. Sustainable living also goes well beyond the home, and can be implemented in regards to the food we eat, our transport choices, our water consumption, and our attitudes towards waste.

Terms such as 'sustainable', 'eco', 'green', 'environmentally friendly', and the 'slow' movement are all words we commonly hear. But what do they really mean? Today we will give you an insight into the meaning of these terms, and offer a few tips on why living sustainably is beneficial for both you and the environment, and how you can easily implement these ideas into your home.