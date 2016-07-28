The Rat-Race Avoiding Home

At one point or another we’ve all found ourselves wishing we could pack up our lives and head out into the world in search of fun and adventure. The following project is catered towards those with an adventurous spirit, as it's a miniature home that's capable of being driven anywhere the owner desires.
This house-on-wheels is a fresh new take on the concept of
going mobile thanks to the expert's ingenious use of space and clever functionality. You'll be amazed what can be achieved in a home design of just 20m²!
For those curious to find out more, be sure to scroll down…
Now mobile homes are nothing new but there are enthusiastic people and professionals out there who are pushing the boundaries to find what's possible with this unique way of living. The experts from Berard Frederic have crafted a charming cottage-like structure that looks so inviting with its gorgeous wooden panels and pitched roof.
Besides its good looks, the best feature of this mobile home is that it can be moved from village to village, county to county. All it takes is s a hook-up to a car and then you're free to go!
But as the owners have done here, there's nothing better than finding a remote spot far away from civilisation where company is kept with only your companion, birds and wildlife.
We take our first look inside this tiny creation inside the heart of the home. The kitchen, though obviously petite, has been designed in such a way that it's still an easy and pleasant place to cook in. Storage is key in this space as we see clever measures taken to ensure the room can accommodate all of the necessary items.
Much like the exterior, the décor continues the wooden theme as we see the floors, walls and ceiling surfaces all feature a type of timber cladding.
With a top view, we gain a better understanding of how the home is laid out and notice a few smart design ideas that have been implemented.
This is obviously a functioning home, with some homely details adding texture and personality to the scene. Every piece of furniture hosted in the dining space is movable, providing the best in flexibility when the owners need more space.
Many windows positioned on every side ensure plenty of natural light is able to flood into the interiors, creating a bright and welcoming space for all.
A light, cosy ambience has been cultivated in this casual lounge space situated at the front of the home. With natural light pouring in from behind, it's a perfect spot for the owner to relax with a good novel and a cup of tea when the weather is no good.
Adding a warmth to the owner's favourite spot are the many pillows, which feature beautiful, traditionally-inspired patterns. Their charming designs make a chic and cosy addition to this contemporary space.
If you were wondering where one sleeps inside this mini home, the answer can be seen in this picture.
A loft style bedroom is set above the main living areas, accessible by ladder. Filled with cosy materials and plenty of soft finishes, the bedroom is a tranquil and cosy space that anyone would find appealing.
Before we leave, let's take one more look at the exterior of this unique home. From this perspective of the house we can see how a small deck extends out from the main building, providing the perfect spot to relax and catch the sun.
Better yet, the surrounding area can be utilised as a subtle extension of the house as we see the owners have placed a bistro table and chairs out on the grassy field.
Finally, solar panels have been included into the design of the building, thereby ensuring the home can be energy independent.
