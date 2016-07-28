The Rat-Race Avoiding Home

At one point or another we’ve all found ourselves wishing we could pack up our lives and head out into the world in search of fun and adventure. The following project is catered towards those with an adventurous spirit, as it's a miniature home that's capable of being driven anywhere the owner desires.

This house-on-wheels is a fresh new take on the concept of going mobile thanks to the expert's ingenious use of space and clever functionality. You'll be amazed what can be achieved in a home design of just 20m²!

For those curious to find out more, be sure to scroll down…