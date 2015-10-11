When it comes to lighting the majority of us are concerned about going green and the environment but what exactly does that mean and does that limit our lighting options? The answer is no! With energy efficient track lighting not only can you still achieve the level of lighting that you desire but there are actually more options available as a lot of manufacturers are now producing track lighting with energy efficiency in mind.

Track lighting is a great option for any room as it enables odd spaces—like rooms with beams—to be well lit. It is also the perfect accompaniment to LED lights, which are incredibly energy efficient, meaning you get low voltage lighting whilst retaining the lighting look you want. There is no need to compromise on design and style and below are a great selection of energy efficient track lighting to spark your imagination!