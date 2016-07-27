Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​8 inexpensive ways to finish your kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cocina clásica contemporánea, Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. KitchenBench tops MDF Brown
Loading admin actions …

As the kitchen is the heart of the home, and we all know the importance of a well-functioning heart, it is no surprise some decent upkeep and TLC is important to keep that heart of your home beating strongly and stylishly. At some point or another, this might involve a renovation of some sort, which can be quite costly.

But don’t despair: the majority of those renovation costs are linked to the choice of materials instead of the labour. And with some clever thinking, there is always a smooth and stylish way to cut a few corners – and here on homify, we have quite a few!

Thus, let’s take a look at some more cost-friendly ways in which you can spruce up your kitchen.

1. Go with laminated countertops

Bullet Counter with Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Bullet Counter with Organizers

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

More often than not, kitchen remodelling involves the changing of countertops, as this goes a long way in boosting the look and style of that culinary space. But this can also be one of the more expensive renovation steps. 

Out of all the popular choices for countertops (tile, wood, marble, granite), laminate is probably the most economical option, as it virtually caters for every taste and room design. As laminate countertops are available in faux wood, granite, and marble designs, they are simply superb in giving you the look you want while stretching your budget.

2. Cement countertops are also an option

Piani top cemento, Inmateria Inmateria KitchenBench tops
Inmateria

Inmateria
Inmateria
Inmateria

If the durability and bold look of a stone surface is what you’re seeking for a countertop, then cement can be a prime option – that’s right, cement! 

It’s a look that fits in with a range of different styles (not just minimalism or industrial), so feel free to have a look at our range of kitchen countertops here on homify, and see how many cement-styled ones you can discover.

3. Try a tiled top

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern kitchen
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Visually pleasing and most durable, tiled countertops are also on the list of cost-friendly options for a kitchen makeover. But remember that maintenance associated with this one can be a bit more troublesome than other alternatives. 

But if a little bit of hard work and dedication doesn’t stop you, then go big with your kitchen tile ideas!

4. Ever heard of MDF cabinets?

Cocina clásica contemporánea, Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. KitchenBench tops MDF Brown
Grupo Creativo DF, C.A.

Grupo Creativo DF, C.A.
Grupo Creativo DF, C.A.
Grupo Creativo DF, C.A.

Wood is by far the most popular option for cabinetry, but if this look works for you but not your budget, you may want to consider an MDF alternative. 

Known as medium density fibreboard, this material is made from resin and recycled wood fibres that are pressed together to make a solid board. Not only is this option cheaper than solid wood, but seeing as wood is usually affected by temperature and humidity, MDF also requires less care and maintenance.

5. Opt for concrete flooring

FlexiTab, Kißkalt Designs Kißkalt Designs Dining roomTables
Kißkalt Designs

Kißkalt Designs
Kißkalt Designs
Kißkalt Designs

Durable, long lasting… that’s the beauty of concrete! If you have an existing concrete slab in your kitchen, then this flooring material can be a perfect choice. 

Just spend some time on having that concrete polished or even stained to zhoosh up your entire kitchen space, as this can be a fantastic (and inexpensive) alternative.

6. Try laminate floors

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern kitchen
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Want a material that can mimic the look of any hardwood floor, as well as quite a few natural stone and ceramic flooring materials, at a fraction of the cost? Laminate flooring is your answer, then. 

And with click-together fittings, this option speeds up the installation process quite quickly. 

Upkeep is important too! See our: 5 Sparkling Tips For Spotless Floors In Your Home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Have a look at lino

Linocork (Cork & Linoleum) Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Granorte

Linocork (Cork & Linoleum)

Granorte
Granorte
Granorte

If going green is crucial to you (and your budget), then consider linoleum flooring – it’s made from natural, renewable raw materials, such as linseed oil, powdered cork and wood powder.

And don’t worry, it’s not a was-hot-10-years-ago alternative; its green credentials, along with its ability to flaunt a variety of colours and designs, means it’s a very trendy option to consider.

8. Bring in the brick

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Reclaimed materials can sometimes be cheaper than their new counterparts – but not always. However, reclaimed brick is definitely a cost-friendly choice for your kitchen, not to mention what it can do for the aesthetic quality of your interior space.

A powerful, rustic look? A surface of exquisite pattern and raw ambience for your walls? Sounds good to us!

Whether it’s a kitchen planner or an interior designer you need, our list of professionals is sure to provide you with a heap of options.

Fresh New Look for an Old Georgian House
Which ideas will you consider for your kitchen makeover?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks