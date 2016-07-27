​8 inexpensive ways to finish your kitchen

As the kitchen is the heart of the home, and we all know the importance of a well-functioning heart, it is no surprise some decent upkeep and TLC is important to keep that heart of your home beating strongly and stylishly. At some point or another, this might involve a renovation of some sort, which can be quite costly.
But don’t despair: the majority of those renovation costs are linked to the choice of materials instead of the labour. And with some clever thinking, there is always a smooth and stylish way to cut a few corners – and here on homify, we have quite a few!
Thus, let’s take a look at some more cost-friendly ways in which you can spruce up your kitchen.
More often than not, kitchen remodelling involves the changing of countertops, as this goes a long way in boosting the look and style of that culinary space. But this can also be one of the more expensive renovation steps.
Out of all the popular choices for countertops (tile, wood, marble, granite), laminate is probably the most economical option, as it virtually caters for every taste and room design. As laminate countertops are available in faux wood, granite, and marble designs, they are simply superb in giving you the look you want while stretching your budget.
If the durability and bold look of a stone surface is what you’re seeking for a countertop, then cement can be a prime option – that’s right, cement!
It’s a look that fits in with a range of different styles (not just minimalism or industrial), so feel free to have a look at our range of kitchen countertops here on homify, and see how many cement-styled ones you can discover.
Visually pleasing and most durable, tiled countertops are also on the list of cost-friendly options for a kitchen makeover. But remember that maintenance associated with this one can be a bit more troublesome than other alternatives.
But if a little bit of hard work and dedication doesn’t stop you, then go big with your kitchen tile ideas!
Wood is by far the most popular option for cabinetry, but if this look works for you but not your budget, you may want to consider an MDF alternative.
Known as medium density fibreboard, this material is made from resin and recycled wood fibres that are pressed together to make a solid board. Not only is this option cheaper than solid wood, but seeing as wood is usually affected by temperature and humidity, MDF also requires less care and maintenance.
Durable, long lasting… that’s the beauty of concrete! If you have an existing concrete slab in your kitchen, then this flooring material can be a perfect choice.
Just spend some time on having that concrete polished or even stained to zhoosh up your entire kitchen space, as this can be a fantastic (and inexpensive) alternative.
Want a material that can mimic the look of any hardwood floor, as well as quite a few natural stone and ceramic flooring materials, at a fraction of the cost? Laminate flooring is your answer, then.
And with click-together fittings, this option speeds up the installation process quite quickly.
Upkeep is important too! See our: 5 Sparkling Tips For Spotless Floors In Your Home.
If going green is crucial to you (and your budget), then consider linoleum flooring – it’s made from natural, renewable raw materials, such as linseed oil, powdered cork and wood powder.
And don’t worry, it’s not a was-hot-10-years-ago alternative; its green credentials, along with its ability to flaunt a variety of colours and designs, means it’s a very trendy option to consider.
Reclaimed materials can sometimes be cheaper than their new counterparts – but not always. However, reclaimed brick is definitely a cost-friendly choice for your kitchen, not to mention what it can do for the aesthetic quality of your interior space.
A powerful, rustic look? A surface of exquisite pattern and raw ambience for your walls? Sounds good to us!
Whether it’s a kitchen planner or an interior designer you need, our list of professionals is sure to provide you with a heap of options.