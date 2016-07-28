​The tiny home revolution (8 things you MUST know)

It’s a great, big world out there – but a spacious world doesn’t necessarily mean a spacious residence. And for quite a few folks, a tiny home is a dream come true.

Tiny houses should not necessarily be associated with ‘cluttered’ and ‘cramped’ – or as a last resort, even. Because the truth is that not all of us dream of one day owning our own 7-bedroom mansion; a lot of people who resort to small-scale living these days are doing so for a number of reasons, including their love for the more modest lifestyle.

Not having to spend a fortune on and maintaining a large house is just one of the benefits of tiny home living. Less time spent on cleaning; ridding oneself of unnecessary possessions; living more ‘green’; tighter family bonds – the list goes on and on. In addition, having less space can also mean having more time (and money) to pursue other hobbies, such as travelling.

One can even start talking about the psychological toll of larger homes and how it affects its owners in terms of financial strain, less emotional freedom, etc. Or is that just fancy-sounding excuses thought up by those who can’t afford the majestic lifestyle?

A couple of things are certain, though: small and tiny can indeed be warm and charming. And personal taste does differ from person to person – and, thus, from family to family.

Whether you have your mind made up or not on the issue of small vs. large living, our list of tiny homes below might just entice you to rethink it…