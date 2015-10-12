Lovely in leather

Leather is one of the most durable and aesthetically pleasing hard wearing materials in the furniture and design industry. It can be soft, flexible, pliable and can be produced at manufacturing scales ranging from home-based to factory-based. Leather also has the flexibility of being stretched thin or thick to create any bespoke furniture piece.

Today, we have selected ten ways to show you how leather can be used throughout your home. From luxurious leather beds and free-standing tables, to comfy leather sofas and designer arm chairs. Available in a wide variety of colours, durability and forms, you can be sure to find the perfect leather piece for your home. Feast your imagination on the examples below and take in some lovely leather detail inspiration.