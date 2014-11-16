Top 5 posts of the week: Townhouses to rainforest retreats

Another week down, and again a wide range of topics were covered in our homify articles. We featured a rainforest retreat in the heart of one of Australia's world renowned wine growing regions, a few helpful tips and questions you must ask before purchasing your first house, and quirky must have pieces for your home. So as we round up another week, and draw even closer to Christmas, check out the articles our readers favoured most for this week.
Kicking off our list in number 5 this week was our article on buying your first home. We gave you a few tips to help you on your way to becoming a successful home owner, and offered a few points you must consider before you take the plunge. To have another read, click here.
Just two hours drive from the beautiful city of Melbourne, Australia, lies the Yarra Valley, undoubtedly one of Australia's most revered wine growing regions. It is home to over 70 wineries, hatted chefs making the most of the local produce, and is also home to Woodlands Rainforest Retreat, offering luxurious getaways for couples. Click here to again view the secluded retreat.
Number 3 was our article on quirky must-have designs for the homes, with all designs produced right here in the UK. From bean bags resembling armadillo shells, octagonal shaped shelving, and toddlers chairs that allow them to play and eat at the same time, these funky pieces would add a playful air to any home. To view these products in full, click here.
Watching our kids enjoy their childhood, and watching them grow and developing is one the most rewarding things in life. These examples from homify UK experts show great examples to decorate and style your home in ways conducive to play, and to ensure our kids have fun away from t.v and video games. Check them all out here.
Rounding out this week's top 5, coming in at number 1, was our homify 360° feature on a small, inconspicuous townhouse in the East London suburb of Limehouse. It wasn't surpirsing that our readers were intrigued to have a peek inside this home, considering its unassuming external facade. To take the full tour again, click the link here.