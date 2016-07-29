What NOT to do when decorating your small bathroom

A small room (whether it’s a kitchen or a study) is never ideal; but such is life, and we make do with what we have. But when it comes to living in a small space, more often than not it’s the bathroom that suffers, which means having to get very creative in terms of décor and furniture pieces to ensure that small space is still stylish – and comfortable.

But did you know that the right design choices will make extra space appear as if by magic? It all comes down to what you must do and, perhaps more importantly, what you must not do.

Let’s see how we can create a small bathroom with big impact in terms of both style and function.