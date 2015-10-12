Stylish sliding windows

Eyes are the windows to our soul, so the saying goes. In a similar sense, windows are the eyes into our homes and we think the style of window is an important aspect. Small details about windows can easily be forgotten or overlooked entirely.

Windows can open in any direction and today we're examining vertical sliding windows. Some windows open in sections along the top or from the bottom and most will open horizontally. This is why it is important to look at the different factors and benefits to a sliding window. A window that opens this way tends to take up less space, looks different and will add a real sense of style to any room.