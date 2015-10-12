Stylish sliding windows

Eyes are the windows to our soul, so the saying goes. In a similar sense, windows are the eyes into our homes and we think the style of window is an important aspect. Small details about windows can easily be forgotten or overlooked entirely.
Windows can open in any direction and today we're examining vertical sliding windows. Some windows open in sections along the top or from the bottom and most will open horizontally. This is why it is important to look at the different factors and benefits to a sliding window. A window that opens this way tends to take up less space, looks different and will add a real sense of style to any room.
As a very contemporary kitchen, this is a lovely opener to show just how sliding windows can work beautifully. These windows open to a lovely courtyard area, straight form the kitchen. Interior windows leading to a different area like this is very unusual. The benefit of sliding is that it means they take up no room what so ever and just open the entire kitchen right up.
This home by Marvin Architectural hosts a large variety of windows. The house is simply stunning and looks magnificent lit up in the early evening. All of the windows have a purpose here and there are a lot of them! In the mix is vertical sliding windows, as well as a large conservatory. A home like this has the joy of allowing lots of light in through all of it's windows, and it can afford to have any window type it likes.
Well from the traditional looking home to the modern and quirky. This conversion is something that would make anyone smile as they walked past it. The bold and bright yellow around the door frame make the house stand out on it's street. The upper floor has large sliding windows to allow day light to flood into the property. With appropriate blinds, the rooms upstairs still have a good deal of privacy, yet can be opened up when wanted.
This entrance way us very unique. In the centre is a door, that looks as ordinary as they come. But, the design is quirky and comes with a twist. Not only does the door slide out of the way, but the side windows do too! Allowing this entrance to open up fully and make this a beautiful entrance to this home. The whole look allows the house to flood with natural light. The dark of the wood looks wonderful set against the light colour of the house itself, giving the windows a very pronounced look.
Skinny window's in a skinny home. This slimline house is a little bit of genius. Built to fit in the space it had available, the windows have been designed to copy the building. The tall and thin windows really do this perfectly. The top windows slide back to open up onto the small balcony and give great views out. Because space is limited in this home, it makes sense to have space saving sliding vertical windows in place.
This hallway is so contemporary. The straight lines flow throughout and it looks great. The glass balustrade on the stairs allows light to flow from the tall, sliding windows, right through the whole hall way. This makes the space feel very open and the white paint really helps with this too. The natural wood on the stairs helps add to the warmth and homely feel of this modern abode.
We all like to think of our homes as our own, and we can always take steps to make them feel more unique. These vertical sliding windows are wonderful and would look just like any other window, if it weren't for the hanging curtains in front of them. The red pattern lifts the windows up. They also offer a sense of privacy whilst allowing light in, and keeping nosey eyes out!
We all have dreams to make our homes bigger. This image is no different and the upstairs has sliding windows in a sash style. The downstairs has been converted and has used an entire glass wall, which doubles as doors and windows. This clever little bit of design means that there is so much more light, and it creates a real sense of space. These doors (windows) slide right back to the side, creating the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor space. Vertical sliding windows are a perfection option for a conservatory.
We love these sliding windows! They are the epitome of elegance and charm. The white wood is sharply contrasted by the pink walls and makes the window really stand out. There are beautifully patterned shutters on these windows that look magnificent. Adding an element of class to the design, it gives the windows a whole new feel. Sometimes it is easy to breathe new life into something without replacing it. Just add something, like shutters, to your window instead.
Sometimes, just on occasion, a door acts as window. It is part of the reason we put glass in doors, it was to mimic the light that we get from windows. These sliding window doors act as both. You can walk through them like a door, but close them and the glass acts as a window from one space to the other. Get creative and get thinking. Let design mix with usability and you will get something wonderful.Pair your unique windows with unique doors and get something truly bespoke.