Modern café designs

The concept of a café or coffee shop is not a new one. Cafés have always been more than just a place for drinking coffee, throughout history they have been social meeting points for people to meet and catch up on recent events, read the news, and socialise with the community. Coffee has long been a drink of choice in the middle east, and in the UK and Europe. The first coffee house in the UK sprung up in Oxford in 1652, and still exists today as a café-bar called The Grand Cafe. These coffee houses were very similar to what we now know today as a café.

Today's cafés can also referred to as espresso bars, due to the presence of an espresso machine; one that produces coffee direct from the machine to the cup. In recent years the term third wave coffee is something we hear more about, which refers to the current movement to produce high quality coffee, and considers coffee as an artisanal foodstuff, much like wine, rather than simply viewed as a commodity. With this information in mind, lets take a look at 3 examples of third wave cafés, that appreciates coffee as more than simply a bean to get a buzz from, and takes coffee more seriously than you may initially think.