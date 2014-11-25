Visiting a restaurant is so much more than simply eating a meal, nowadays, it is all about the complete dining experience. The food obviously plays a large role, but so do many other elements, too. The company you are with, the drinks, the service, the location, the reputation, the restaurant setting and overall design, all come together to determine how much you have enjoyed your visit. Restaurant owners are more than aware of this, and it is for this reason that all facets of a restaurant are carefully considered just as highly as the menu and chefs. With the dining setting playing such an important role in the customers happiness, we thought it fitting to show some fine examples of restaurant designs, to show why restaurateurs give much time, and thought to the design and layout to their business ventures.
On the rooftop terrace of the Skyline Plaza shopping centre in Frankfurt, Germany, is where you will find the inviting doors to the ALEX Restaurant. The restaurant is designed in an open plan, with ample outdoor and indoor seating, and an open kitchen, leaving nothing to hide, allowing guests to see the chefs in action whilst preparing the meals. The industrial shelving, lighting and exposed concrete give the restaurant raw character, in a ever increasing financial city.
Quattro Quarti, or Four Quarters in English, is a seaside restaurant and wine bar located in Marina di Ragusa, on the Italian island of Sicily. Embracing its Mediterranean setting, Quattro Quarti has a rustic seaside theme throughout, with soft tones in the furnishings and decorations, even using delicate textiles to wrap the beams of the roof. When opened up, the large windows invite the sea breeze inside, with the smell of freshly cooked seafood and salty air vying for your attention. The weathered timber chairs complete the setting, with the whole experience feeling like you have been out on a small fishing boat, reeling in the days catch with the locals.
The restaurant pictured here was part of a 40 million pound reinvestment to a flagship store on London's Oxford Street. The bright and happy environment offers shoppers the opportunity to dine in store, enticing them to stay a little longer, and hopefully spend a little more. The bold colours create a family environment, with the laid back seating arrangements offering a casual dining experience.
Often when dining out, a large element of the meal is the drinks. Bringing a subtle hint of the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates, this bar is part of the Geales Restaurant, in Le Royal Meridien Hotel in Dubai. Bringing a discreet touch of home to those travelling to the Middle East, is sure to make guests feel comfortable whilst halfway around the world. When viewed up close, you can see the arrangement of the small tiles is what creates the Union Jack when viewed from further away.
A restaurant serving up street food calls for a street like setting, which is why R2 Architecture have hit the nail on the head with this restaurant fit out. Mowgli Street Food is an Indian inspired restaurant in Liverpool, with a stripped back dining setting, complete with exposed brick, unfinished timber floors and benchtops, and mismatched bird cages for lampshades, casting shadows across the space, reminiscent of spider webs. With street food in the name, an elegant and sophisticated dining setting would not be suitable. This is why the design of the restaurant is so important; to allow the patrons to feel comfortable, in a setting suited to the menu, in order to offer the best possible dining experience.