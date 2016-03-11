British Family Home with ideal decoration

Today on homify we travel to Walton-on-Thames to visit a gargantuan four bedroom home in Burwood Park. Not only boasting a generous size and stature, this superb residence is replete with abundant luxuries and a sense of utter opulence. Thanks to a recent overhaul the house now features new and improved living spaces. Whether you live in a small and compact home or a large luxurious villa you will undoubtedly find something here that tickles your fancy.
The 402m² house has been completely gutted and rebuilt by Concept Eight Architects. The newly renovated dwelling features a refurbished statement staircase, new floor and internal walls throughout, as well as the introduction of abundant glazing. A bright and inviting home design, the project was completed over four months for international clients who were absent for much of the planning.
If you would like to take a rare tour inside one of England's more luxurious and lavish homes, check out the images, below, and get a little envious of this colossal and well-designed residence.
As we wander up the cobblestone driveway to this large two-storey home, we are greeted with an inviting and thoroughly enjoyable view.
The house is traditional yet features a crisp and clean aesthetic. Upon viewing the residence we can't help but feel there is a special surprise waiting within!
During the summer months, there is nothing better than spending time with family and friends out in the warm sunshine. This garden is absolutely enormous!
Featuring a gigantic patch of lush lawn, the space ensures the home is a focal point for the area, a welcoming beacon amongst a sea of greenery. From this vantage we are also able to see the new extension that has been added to the home. Let's take a closer look…
As we move a little closer to the new rear extension we see a striking space that looks amazingly fresh and welcoming.
The large glazed bi-fold doors are able to be opened up, ensuring a connection with garden, and providing the ultimate indoor/outdoor entertaining space. Again the white colour scheme has been carried from the front to the rear and offers a clean, crisp ambience.
Often in large scale renovations there is a problem in creating a homely and inviting atmosphere. Not so in this case, the space features sleek furniture, stylish décor and still exudes a hospitable and cordial ambience.
We can also see the way the architects have maximised light using roof lights throughout the rear extension.
Taking a peek from the opposite direction we are given a spectacular view of the garden beyond. Taken during autumn, the large open wall works as a piece of moving artwork and has a great cohesion with the garden thanks to the floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors.
The kitchen offers contrast to the space with black matte joinery and a gorgeous informal dining area.
Within the front room we see the huge formal sitting space. Again the white colour scheme is employed but this time it is coordinated with warm timber floorboards and sumptuous furniture.
The large bow window provides ample illumination for the room and works in conjunction with the new ceiling of integrated downlights.
As we move back to the rear of the home we see the newly refurbished media room and family space, which looks utterly soft and sumptuous!
The overstuffed couch is gorgeous and works beautifully against the maroon feature wall. Timber doors add contrast, while the large floor-to-ceiling glass bi-fold doors are able to be opened up to the exterior dining and entertaining space.
One of the original features of this renovated home is the bright spiral staircase. As it weaves around and down, we can't help but notice how light-filled and bright this room is.
Thanks to the roof light that is situated above the stairs, the interior landing area is truly cheerful and welcoming! A traditional balustrade has been incorporated, ensuring the interior keeps with the original theme that was intended.
Moving into the master suite we absolutely overwhelmed by the magnificent size of this bedroom! The huge emperor size bed takes centre stage and is flanked by a dark grey-violet feature wall.
Carpet is employed to keep the room feeling welcoming and warm, while we are able to see the large en suite and dressing room through the adjoining doors. This is an outrageously luxurious and opulent space.
As we head towards the end of our tour we get a quick look at the formal dining space. This area is replete with a host of audio equipment to ensure your dinner is anything other than dull!
The furniture is modern and this is paired with more traditional items, ensuring a juxtaposition of styles. The space has been made into an open plan area, with large structural walls enhanced using reconfigured openings and archways.
For true rest and relaxation there is no better place than the bathroom. This room has been overhauled and features a huge bathtub, walk-in shower and separate toilet cubicle. Wonderfully fitted with bright downlights, the space is modern, inviting, and looks superb.
