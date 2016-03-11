British Family Home with ideal decoration

Today on homify we travel to Walton-on-Thames to visit a gargantuan four bedroom home in Burwood Park. Not only boasting a generous size and stature, this superb residence is replete with abundant luxuries and a sense of utter opulence. Thanks to a recent overhaul the house now features new and improved living spaces. Whether you live in a small and compact home or a large luxurious villa you will undoubtedly find something here that tickles your fancy.

The 402m² house has been completely gutted and rebuilt by Concept Eight Architects. The newly renovated dwelling features a refurbished statement staircase, new floor and internal walls throughout, as well as the introduction of abundant glazing. A bright and inviting home design, the project was completed over four months for international clients who were absent for much of the planning.

If you would like to take a rare tour inside one of England's more luxurious and lavish homes, check out the images, below, and get a little envious of this colossal and well-designed residence.