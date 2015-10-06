Victorian Family Home Gets a Modern Twist

What was once a disused, dilapidated and neglected structure has been radically transformed into a stylish and functional family home. Located in Bath, this Victorian era villa named 'The Fosse', is a beautiful dwelling that had unfortunately been left to fall into disrepair. Thanks to the team at Designscape Architects, the residence now boasts contemporary living spaces, modern amenities and a rugged yet chic ambience.
Amongst the many changes that took place, the architects reversed the orientation of the building, with the addition of a prominent glazed entrance at the rear of the house. Many different materials were used throughout the refurbishment, including a new timber-clad exterior and Bath rubble stone walls. Ensuring the renewed dwelling's energy-efficiency and environmental friendliness, sustainable solutions were implemented throughout.
If you would like to take a tour of this fabulously intriguing and interesting home, check out the images, below, and get some inspiration to update or renew your home!
The double-height entrance is most certainly the standout feature of the entire space. Looking superb with its abundant glazing and angular lines, the new construction is surprisingly well juxtaposed against the original structure.
The addition offers a new living area that communicates the same architectural language, without detracting from the house as a whole. The entire project is successful in its attempt to create a new and intriguing living space whilst renovating the original, once dilapidated Victorian villa.
As we enter the home we are greeted with a striking and totally refurbished space. The original unsightly extensions have been removed, and the new living zones are bright, light-filled and totally enjoyable.
Timber floorboards evoke a rustic yet clean finish, and are matched with an eclectic range of stylish furniture.
The white kitchen represents the new extension with its clean lines, and liveable yet sophisticated atmosphere.
Light streams in throughout the new windows and doors, which are finished with shutters to prevent heat loss, provide privacy, as well as offering a timeless alternative to curtains.
The new design works upon a mantra of 'less is more', ensuring the new spaces are free from unnecessary additions or embellishments. Here, in the living room, we are clearly able to see the bright colour palette that has been implemented, as well as the contrasting yet coordinating timber floor.
There is a clear sense of cohesion between the original structure and the new addition, and yet, each space welcomes the other with an open plan, free-flowing aesthetic.
The new home is enhanced using light, as well as welcoming interior designed spaces. In the bathroom, a roof light has been installed to provide the abundant light required to ensure the room is inviting and practical.
A feature bathtub sits underneath this roof light, helping illuminate its eye-catching form. The ambience is relaxing and casual, always oozing grace and refinement. This vibe reverberates throughout the entire dwelling, and makes for an enjoyable and classic home.
Within the home we see an abundance of bright and liveable spaces. Here, in the newly renovated bedroom, a white colour scheme has been employed to evoke a clean and crisp aesthetic. The overwhelming feeling within this room is one of an inviting nature.
Sumptuous textiles have been incorporated to soften the space, and the painted timber floorboards are both modern yet rustic. New integrated shelving forms a practical storage area, and gorgeous shutters allow the home to exude charm and charisma.
As we take one final look at the new extension at dusk, this image shows the new orientation of the home. 'The Fosse' is a stylishly in-keeping property that boasts a blend of original Victorian style, with a newer and updated aesthetic.
The glazed double-height wall is a feature of the new extension, adding an abundance of natural light into the home, while acting as a prominent and eye-catching addition. The natural materials blend in beautifully with the existing home, and help to maximise the earthy, rustic country ambience.
