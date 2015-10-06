Victorian Family Home Gets a Modern Twist

What was once a disused, dilapidated and neglected structure has been radically transformed into a stylish and functional family home. Located in Bath, this Victorian era villa named 'The Fosse', is a beautiful dwelling that had unfortunately been left to fall into disrepair. Thanks to the team at Designscape Architects, the residence now boasts contemporary living spaces, modern amenities and a rugged yet chic ambience.

Amongst the many changes that took place, the architects reversed the orientation of the building, with the addition of a prominent glazed entrance at the rear of the house. Many different materials were used throughout the refurbishment, including a new timber-clad exterior and Bath rubble stone walls. Ensuring the renewed dwelling's energy-efficiency and environmental friendliness, sustainable solutions were implemented throughout.

If you would like to take a tour of this fabulously intriguing and interesting home, check out the images, below, and get some inspiration to update or renew your home!