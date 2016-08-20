A low-cost home for the future

So simple and yet so surprising! Today on homify we are taking a tour of an intriguing rectangular dwelling. However, this home is not like the rest—there are no corners or crevices, making way for an open and functional residence.
The property is located in Villagarcia de Arousa, Pontevedra, and has been designed by the architectural firm, Nan. The aim of the project was to create a modern and affordable home, perfect for an individual. Surprisingly, this small home of only 50 square metres is able to meet all the needs of modern 21st century living, where the interior and exterior merge together to create a contemporary and liveable home.
Take a peek below at this stylish home, which proves the best ideas are sometimes the simplest!
The home's south-facing façade is characterised by large windows that radiate a huge amount of light into the interior. The glazed walls allow for a dialogue between the interior of the house, as well as the exterior, giving both spaces equal importance.
The house opens up to the landscape, and enjoys all the benefits that the exterior offers, be it natural light or a stunning view. In addition, the windows are equipped with special ultraviolet filters that protect the home during the warmer months of the year.
Despite this home's compact size, the structure that houses the apartment has two very different façades.
This north-facing exterior is the least luminous, with few windows and completely filled in, with only a tiny opening to let in a fragment of natural light, but conversely providing privacy from any neighbours' prying eyes.
In contrast, the previously seen south façade offers something completely different, looking almost as if it is another home.
As we venture inside the house, we are treated to a gorgeously designed room. Even simply taking a glance at the space, we are able to get an idea of how the architects and designers have arranged the different living zones. There are no interior walls to block the view and the light streams in easily. The only dividing feature within the area is a three-quarter wall that protects the sleeping space from the rest of the home.
The fitted kitchen is also integrated into the large living area. It has been designed to easily incorporate with the lounge and dining room, but is sleek and simple, ensuring a functional and usable cooking space.
Within the same wall where the kitchen is located, there is also another feature. A small door that we can see blends in with the building and hides the bathroom.
This is the only area that is not included in the open-plan space, but understandably so. The bathroom is definitely one of the rooms where one needs a little privacy!
To conclude our tour of this compact modern house, we want to show you the stylish and light-filled bedroom.
The first wall we have seen is in fact the flue of the chimney and, thanks to its grandeur, excellently manages to separate this space from the rest of the house. In addition, the bedroom can be accessed from the patio, which is perfect for reading a book during the warmer seasons.
