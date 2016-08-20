A low-cost home for the future

So simple and yet so surprising! Today on homify we are taking a tour of an intriguing rectangular dwelling. However, this home is not like the rest—there are no corners or crevices, making way for an open and functional residence.

The property is located in Villagarcia de Arousa, Pontevedra, and has been designed by the architectural firm, Nan. The aim of the project was to create a modern and affordable home, perfect for an individual. Surprisingly, this small home of only 50 square metres is able to meet all the needs of modern 21st century living, where the interior and exterior merge together to create a contemporary and liveable home.

Take a peek below at this stylish home, which proves the best ideas are sometimes the simplest!