The Hidden Beauty Home

This house is a true find! Today on homify we are heading to Mexico, to the region of Oaxaca, where Root Studio have supplied a surprising project that features a simple exterior of red bricks with a black gate.
The client brief contained key requirements: a quick construction, stylish house, low budget and retention of the tree located in the middle of the garden. Root Studio rose to this task and their response was to potentially design an L-shaped structure around the tree. Moreover, they proposed the home centred around a feature patio with glazing to connect the social areas. The new dwelling would have abundant natural light, open plan spaces and a style that blends an industrial and rustic aesthetic. Situated on the ground floor would sit a dining room, kitchen and living room as well as a stylish new bathroom. The staircase would be located next to the living room and would take the occupants to the top floor where a hallway would lead to two master bedrooms.
But enough of our chitchat, let's enter the house and see the final result from the designers…
Like a diamond in the rough, the home's flat façade, and monochromatic tones were washed out in some areas of the fascia. However, the home beautifully blends in with the surrounding environment thanks to its red brick, a common building material in the area. The rough exterior hides the ultra-modern home that lies behind its standard red façade. From this vantage, one cannot imagine what we'll see behind. Let's find out!
In the background of this image we see the tree that gave rise to this L-shaped design. The garden has an area of gravel, framing the vegetation in pots and planters. The house sits between two levels, leaving the cement visible within the walls and columns. The windows of the upper rooms integrate the interior and exterior spaces, lighting the home, and providing a cohesive environment.
The windows located opposite the hall and stairs divide the spaces almost without realising. Thin metal strips appear to frame each scene and section of the garden, looking stylish and intriguing. Outside, the walls are covered with a rough reddish texture, while inside concrete adorns the floor and ceiling.
No structural elements were necessary to divide the communal spaces of the house, while the textures and hues of the ceiling, floor and walls are maintained throughout the dwelling. This creates a harmonising sense of cohesion and enjoyment.
The staircase has a concrete base to the first four steps, after which it becomes a black metal frame supporting light wooden steps. This areas is a welcoming space dominated by the coldness of concrete, yet warmed by timber textures and furnishings. Downlights are embedded within the ceiling, and feature huge fluorescent covers that are reminiscent of bubbles. At the end of the living room the area is opened up with a roof light that enhances the natural illumination.
Featuring both modernity and minimalism, the kitchen island surprises us with a blacksmith designed base of intricate wrought iron. The piece is romantic, full of curves, and yet, features a hint of tradition with a dash of modernity!
Throughout the home the views of the outdoor spaces have been merged with the interiors. The delightful garden features stones, plants and trees, which create a pleasant atmosphere, reaching far into the interior of the house.
