The Hidden Beauty Home

This house is a true find! Today on homify we are heading to Mexico, to the region of Oaxaca, where Root Studio have supplied a surprising project that features a simple exterior of red bricks with a black gate.

The client brief contained key requirements: a quick construction, stylish house, low budget and retention of the tree located in the middle of the garden. Root Studio rose to this task and their response was to potentially design an L-shaped structure around the tree. Moreover, they proposed the home centred around a feature patio with glazing to connect the social areas. The new dwelling would have abundant natural light, open plan spaces and a style that blends an industrial and rustic aesthetic. Situated on the ground floor would sit a dining room, kitchen and living room as well as a stylish new bathroom. The staircase would be located next to the living room and would take the occupants to the top floor where a hallway would lead to two master bedrooms.

But enough of our chitchat, let's enter the house and see the final result from the designers…