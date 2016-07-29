The Life-Improving Kitchen Extension

Some extensions really know how to add some extra zing and sparkle to an existing home and this is one such addition. Decorated beautifully within, it also manages to add a nuance of style and elegance to the rear façade that can't be denied.

With modern lines and a boxy shape, this extension has been well matched to the existing property, and while it certainly takes centre stage in the garden, the immense amount of extra living space that it has provided makes a little green sacrifice a worthwhile endeavour!