The Life-Improving Kitchen Extension

Some extensions really know how to add some extra zing and sparkle to an existing home and this is one such addition. Decorated beautifully within, it also manages to add a nuance of style and elegance to the rear façade that can't be denied.
With modern lines and a boxy shape, this extension has been well matched to the existing property, and while it certainly takes centre stage in the garden, the immense amount of extra living space that it has provided makes a little green sacrifice a worthwhile endeavour!
There's something very forthright and domineering about this extension. Perhaps it's the way that it juts out into the garden with a
here I am attitude but, whatever it is, we love it. Such an unabashed display is never a bad thing and we don't think you could say this extension looks anything other than fabulous.
We really appreciate the extra touches put in place by the architect, such as the dark wood terrace. It grounds everything and gives it a sense of purpose.
With those bi-fold doors opened all the way up, you can really get a sense of how the interior space flows and how symbiotic and natural the transition from indoors to outdoors is. Just look at how the flooring colours, though finished in wildly different materials, merge into one.
The genius touch of also matching the glazing framework is a far cry from what we bet many of you picture when you think of modern windows and doors!
Well, you can tell from this picture that extra space was the order of the day, not just simple bragging rights over the neighbours. This bespoke kitchen must be every keen cook's dream space, with ample room for moving about and so much storage that you might actually lose utensils!
The dark wood finish is also exemplar, helping to keep the high end, luxury feel of this build running throughout.
We always have such a soft spot for open plan kitchen/dining room set-ups and this one is fabulous. Not cramped in the slightest, the owners have made great use of every inch of this new extension. They've also sought to firmly put their stamp on it with their decorating choices, which are spectacular!
Dark wood everything tonally complements that onyx-coloured floor to perfection and then the white walls give everything a lift again. It's the perfect balance.
With rear extensions, the back garden always has a huge role to play in how well the finished product sits and functions. Here we can see that there's a natural predisposition for harmony.
Offering views out of the bi-fold doors, as well as the side windows and up to the sky, the great outdoors is never far away and isn't it lovely? A cacophony of green, it almost feels as if the garden is the accent colour and what a great choice it is!
