17 life-improving ways to enhance a small home layout

A small home doesn't need to be a big problem, if you take a look at our tips for making the most of it. You won't even need to spend money on an interior designer, as we know you'll be able to make many or all of these incredible space-maximising ideas work on your own.

From cramped kitchens to little living rooms, we've got a host of fantastic ways for you to get more from a small home, so let's take a look at our big ideas!