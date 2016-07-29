Your browser is out-of-date.

17 life-improving ways to enhance a small home layout

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
A small home doesn't need to be a big problem, if you take a look at our tips for making the most of it. You won't even need to spend money on an interior designer, as we know you'll be able to make many or all of these incredible space-maximising ideas work on your own.

From cramped kitchens to little living rooms, we've got a host of fantastic ways for you to get more from a small home, so let's take a look at our big ideas!

1. Build your electronics into your kitchen worktop

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Küchenquelle

2. Wall alcoves make great shelves and take up no extra room

Projeto Comercial, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Modern bars & clubs Clinics
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

3. Add storage to dead spaces, such as under your stairs

Under Stairs Storage, buss buss Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
buss

Under Stairs Storage

4. Add storage to your storage, with hidden drawers and wine racks!

homify Kitchen
homify

5. Invest in adaptable furniture that's there when you need it and hidden away when you don't

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

6. Use the corners of your rooms for added functionality

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

7. If you can't increase the footprint, build up instead!

homify Industrial style nursery/kids room
homify

8. Galley style kitchens will look longer and leaner than others

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

9. Any free wall can become the perfect little study

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração BedroomWardrobes & closets
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

10. Turn a studio flat into a home by separating rooms with handy storage furniture

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Eclectic style living room
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

11. Get creative with how you stow away bulky items

Magic Wall, Magic Wall Magic Wall KitchenStorage
Magic Wall

12. Any wall cavity or dead space can become something personal and handy!

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase Space Alchemy Ltd Modern wine cellar
Space Alchemy Ltd

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase

13. Foldaway furniture will make the most of every bit of space, as-and-when you need it

City Pied a Terre, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern style bedroom
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

City Pied a Terre

14. Combine two rooms into one to free up valuable space

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

15. You can't have too much storage, so turn your walls into display heaven

Wellesley Avenue, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern kitchen
Millar+Howard Workshop

Wellesley Avenue

16. Work with awkwardly shaped rooms to get more from them. Don't waste anything!

homify Country style kitchen
homify

17. Open plan your home as much as you can and keep the décor pale

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist living room
José Tiago Rosa

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Achieving BIG Style In Your Small Home.

Have we given you any BIG ideas for your small home?

