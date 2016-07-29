A Gruesome Bathroom Scrubs Up Nice

Drab bathrooms that have seen better days are always ripe for a makeover but today's project is something else. There is little consideration for using the cluttered mess of a space well and the overall impression is of a room that simply does not work.
Thankfully it was given the magic transformation treatment, courtesy of a talented interior designer, and the results are amazing! If you need a little bathroom inspiration, you've come to the right place, so let's take a look…
What a mess! We don't know if it's the boring colour or the tacky decorations that have the biggest impact but, either way, this is not what we'd call a relaxing ablutions zone.
Badly lit, cramped and more outdated than shoulder pads, we are not fans of this look!
Spin around and you come face-to-face with more clutter than any bathroom should have out on display.
Yet more chintzy gold ornaments highlight how naff this room is and, coupled with a bizarre paint scheme and mismatched storage items, we wonder if this bathroom is beyond saving?
While on the face of it, this room might seem a lot narrower, sacrificing some sink-front floor space has worked wonders to modernise and make make this area a whole lot more practical and aesthetically pleasing.
The double sinks offer his n' hers usability, while the cordoning off of a segment to create a shower has brought this bathroom design into the 21st century. The lighter wall colour is also a breath of fresh air!
If a bathtub takes up far too much room in a bathroom and you are more of a shower person at heart, we think this should inspire you to do away with the tub.
Small but perfectly formed, this shower enclosure offers everything you need, all within a fraction of the space needed for a bath. Simple and elegant in white and polished chrome, this modern vibe is a real change of pace.
We saw a lot of clutter in the former incarnation of this room, so it makes perfect sense that closed bathroom storage has been added as an effective way to hide it all. Doubling up as a sink plinth, this drawer unit is perfect for a small room as it's a floating design, which keeps the footprint looking and feeling much larger.
We are always shocked when rooms can be turned around so dramatically and we have to admit that we're very happy to have seen the last of all those golden cherub statues. Modernity now rules in this home!
