A Gruesome Bathroom Scrubs Up Nice

Drab bathrooms that have seen better days are always ripe for a makeover but today's project is something else. There is little consideration for using the cluttered mess of a space well and the overall impression is of a room that simply does not work.

Thankfully it was given the magic transformation treatment, courtesy of a talented interior designer, and the results are amazing! If you need a little bathroom inspiration, you've come to the right place, so let's take a look…