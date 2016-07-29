Your browser is out-of-date.

12 head-shaking room transformations

St Albans , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors
Nothing quite proves the point that no room is beyond saving like a before and after gallery, so we're going to treat you to one today!

Taking a look at the most commonly used rooms in the house, we think we've found some projects that will astonish and inspire you in equal measure. But, don't just take our word for it! Come and peruse unloved living rooms and bad bathrooms and see what they've become, all thanks to the talents of some amazing interior design teams. 

1. Before: This might be a living room but we would rather die than spend time in here

St Albans , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors
1. After: We must be in heaven, as this is amazing!

Living Room The White House Interiors Modern living room
2. Before: Cluttered, messy and badly segregated. This space is awful!

homify Classic style kitchen
2. After: Open plan living never looked so natural and beautiful

homify Classic style kitchen
3. Before: Is the owner living in this one room? Why is there a computer in the kitchen?

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
3. After: Sleek, modern and stunning. This kitchen even looks great in a heritage cottage!

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
4. Before: Disused, unloved and unfinished. This barn loft was ripe for a revival

Before Frédéric TABARY Garages & sheds Wood Multicolored
4. After: Now we see the hype about loft living!

Kitchen with windows Frédéric TABARY KitchenBench tops Metal Multicolored
5. Before: This living room/gym doesn't scream of home comforts

self interior (before & after) , DAISY STYLE DAISY STYLE
5. After: Monochrome styling has made this a home sweet home!

self interior (before & after) , DAISY STYLE DAISY STYLE Modern living room
6. Before: What a dining disaster! The chairs don't even go well in here

Ground floor rear & side extension in a Conservation Area, East Molesey, London, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Classic style living room
6. After: Woah! Now this is an open plan paradise and now the chairs work

Ground floor rear & side extension in a Conservation Area, East Molesey, London, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern conservatory
7. Before: Stripped and bare, this soon-to-be kitchen needs assistance

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
7. After: What a tonic to the blank space that was here before. Love those grey cabinets!

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Classic style kitchen
8. Before: There really are no words. Back to the 1970s with this, please!

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur
8. After: Fresh, modern and totally unrecognisable

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur BathroomBathtubs & showers
9. Before: Awkwardly shaped walls make this space a conundrum

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign
9. After: When in doubt, rip walls out! And turn them into a breakfast bar

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist kitchen
10. Before: What on Earth is this awful room? Lace curtains? Are you serious?

전주 인테리어 리모델링, 인벤트 디자인 인벤트 디자인 Modern walls & floors
10. After: This is minimal heaven. Look at all that natural light!

전주 인테리어 리모델링, 인벤트 디자인 인벤트 디자인 Modern living room
11. Before: We can't eye-roll enough at this mismatched and outdated living room

Trevelyan House, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
11. After: Retro chic has entirely transformed this space

Trevelyan House, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
12. Before: Dank and dark, this is not what we'd want in our homes

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
12. After: We'll take three of these living rooms, please!

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 Eclectic style living room White
For more amazing home transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Cool Makeover for Grandad’s Dusty Home.

House update with 60s and innovative design
Which of these has got you in the mood for a change?

