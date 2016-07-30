Solving a Family's Space Problem

If you're wondering what makes an orangery different to a conservatory, it's the amount of glass that is built in, particularly in the roof. In case you'd prefer a more visual representation of what we mean, we thought we'd show you one today.
A beautifully elegant and fabulous addition to a modern family home, we just know you're going to love everything about this superb add-on. And who knows, you soon might be tempted to speak to a builder about creating something similar!
Orangeries are, by their nature, often very different from the wider house that they're attached to, both internally and externally. That's why (before you start wondering) this one is so differently styled to the rear façade of the house. Traditionally, the interior décor would also be worlds apart.
The sage green detailing and cream render look old world gorgeous here, giving a tentative nod to the heritage of these delightful little attached outbuildings. Definitely worth sacrificing a little bit of garden for!
Imagine being greeted by this lovely scene as you came indoors from the garden. It's nothing short of the perfect welcome!
Looking warm thanks to the natural wood flooring, and comfortable due to the lovely sofas, this space looks every inch the favourite communal area here. Let's dive inside…
Well, you certainly wouldn't want to risk growing any large fruit trees in here, though you quite easily could with all that glazing.
With more glass panels than there are solid walls, there is no shortage of light and we can only imagine how warm it must be. As an extra room in a busy family home, this must be a hugely valuable resource!
From a different perspective, you can fully appreciate how beautiful the lantern roof is and how much light it draws through into the orangery itself and the rest of the house. You can also see what a stunning panorama of the garden the space offers, which is nothing short of a treat. This is ideal for a family home, where parents want to keep an eye on outdoor-loving little ones.
A charming, light-filled and warm addition to a modern home, we love the little heritage touch of this elegant orangery!
