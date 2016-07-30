Solving a Family's Space Problem

If you're wondering what makes an orangery different to a conservatory, it's the amount of glass that is built in, particularly in the roof. In case you'd prefer a more visual representation of what we mean, we thought we'd show you one today.

A beautifully elegant and fabulous addition to a modern family home, we just know you're going to love everything about this superb add-on. And who knows, you soon might be tempted to speak to a builder about creating something similar!