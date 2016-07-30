13 priceless tricks for novice gardeners

We all like trying our hand at something new, but when it comes to the garden, the fruits of your labour will be seen by everyone. With that in mind, why not start off a little more gently with some easy projects?
We've found some great ideas to get you started, so if you don't fancy having a crack at erecting a gazebo or installing outdoor lighting, we think you'll be tempted by something else!
You see? Whatever the time of year, there are projects for you to try!
For a little more outdoors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Cheap And Easy Terrace Boosters You Can Copy.