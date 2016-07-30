Your browser is out-of-date.

13 priceless tricks for novice gardeners

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern garden
We all like trying our hand at something new, but when it comes to the garden, the fruits of your labour will be seen by everyone. With that in mind, why not start off a little more gently with some easy projects?

We've found some great ideas to get you started, so if you don't fancy having a crack at erecting a gazebo or installing outdoor lighting, we think you'll be tempted by something else!

1. Make some citronella candles for your patio furniture. They're so simple!

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern garden
2. Shabby chic some plant pots for smaller blooms

Brent Verdigris Plant Pot, Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wren GardenPlant pots & vases
3. Have a go at casting your own pots. We dare you!

Kronen 65 Flower Pot in Warm Grey Concrete Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Grey contemporary planter,Modern Outdoor Pots,Large Planter,commercial planter,outdoor planter,indoor planter,concrete planter,large flower pot,indoor flower pot,geometric planter,folded flower pot,GRC planter
4. Less is more so scatter wild flower seeds, sit back and relax

Pléneuf Val André, Landscapes & Cie Landscapes & Cie Classic style garden
5. Paint older or unfashionable planters

Pflanzkübel Kunststoff, Pflanzkübel-direkt Pflanzkübel-direkt GardenPlant pots & vases
6. Use shingle to cover and kill weeds!

Proyectos pequeños, Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Minimalist style garden Stone Green
7. Install a pretty border edge

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern garden
8. Stain or paint old garden furniture

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
9. Grab the scissors and have a go at topiary. Don't worry, it'll grow back!

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
10. Sprinkle coffee grounds on your beds to deter pests

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
11. Lay eggshells around the base of plants you want to protect. It'll nourish the soil and looks funky!

GALAXY SANDSTONE PAVING BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE Modern garden Sandstone Black
12. Find a DIY water feature tutorial and have a bash

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
13. Use old tights to protect delicate flowers in cold conditions

Wrzosowisko piękne o każdej porze roku, Centrum ogrodnicze Ogrody ResGal Centrum ogrodnicze Ogrody ResGal GardenPlants & flowers
You see? Whatever the time of year, there are projects for you to try!

For a little more outdoors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Cheap And Easy Terrace Boosters You Can Copy.

Are your fingers already turning a little greener?

