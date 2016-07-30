Your browser is out-of-date.

Simple but Stunning Transformation of an Ordinary Balcony

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A home with a balcony is nothing short of luxury, but when left to degrade or just simply neglected, balconies are such a waste of a whole extra potential room. After all, who couldn't use a little extra space?

Today's project is a woeful little slice of outdoor space to start with, but thanks to some funky décor, bright colours and a little love, it's transformed into the kind of balcony that we all dream of.

Let's take a look!

Before: No! It's so sad

Why? Why would you let a lovely balcony sit unused and neglected like this? There is so much potential for creating a secret little relaxation haven but this drab and uninspiring finish is really upsetting us.

So is the plastic furniture, but that could simply be a budget constraint so we won't be too snobby about it.

Before: Devastatingly underwhelming

The plain white wall is not offensive in the slightest but the total lack of decoration out here is so sad.

With lovely views out over a communal garden, you'd think that this balcony would have been a little more celebrated or enjoyed, but instead it's being left to fester. What a crying shame!

After: Amazing and adorable!

What a difference an interior designer makes! Super cute furniture, an injection of colour and a little whimsy in the form of cute outdoor lighting, have all worked together to totally transform this lovely little outdoor space.

We have to also add that the fun and pretty flowers have made an enormous difference to the feel of this balcony.

After: So much character

This entire tableau is filled with summer joy. Colourful pots, sweet motifs and bright furniture just work on a sunny balcony, and we know this must be a much loved little hiding place now it's been transformed.

In fact, the only thing missing is a little bookshelf and perhaps a mini fridge and then we'd never want to go indoors again! It's also great to see that the white walls were kept as a nice neutral background.

After: The view from below

A lick of paint, full to bursting planters and a punchy orange shade really set this balcony apart from its more boring neighbours, in the nicest way possible.

This looks like a space you want to be invited up to and isn't that the whole point of exterior aesthetics? A few more string lights on the outside of the railings and we think this would be balcony heaven!

For more balcony inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Balcony Balcony Wherefore Art Thou, Balcony?

13 priceless tricks for novice gardeners
Is a bright balcony now top of your home wishlist?

No, Thanks