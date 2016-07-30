Simple but Stunning Transformation of an Ordinary Balcony

A home with a balcony is nothing short of luxury, but when left to degrade or just simply neglected, balconies are such a waste of a whole extra potential room. After all, who couldn't use a little extra space?

Today's project is a woeful little slice of outdoor space to start with, but thanks to some funky décor, bright colours and a little love, it's transformed into the kind of balcony that we all dream of.

Let's take a look!