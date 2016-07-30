Your browser is out-of-date.

19 Easy and Clever Bathroom Cleaning Ideas

Belsize Park, Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Do you ever wonder how some people seem to get their bathroom so much cleaner than yours? What is their secret? You won't need to call in the professionals to get the results you want, once you've read our top tips for a dazzling bathroom!

So, grab a cloth and some rubber gloves and let's get scrubbing. Although, we do like an easy life so perhaps less scrubbing and more clever cleaning, eh?

1. Get the windows open to let in fresh air

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

2. Pour white vinegar into a bag and submerge the shower head in it overnight

Limescale-free showers for you!

3. Wash or at least deodorise your bath mats once a week

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

4. Rub wax on any air vents

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

To prevent greasy build-ups that are hard to wipe off.

5. Don't wipe the walls, mop them!

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,black and white,interior design,lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North—Master Bathroom

Such a time saver.

6. Clean right under the toilet rim so you don't miss anything

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

7. Drop a couple of denture cleaning tabs in your cistern overnight

Modern Shower room A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Modern Shower room

They'll prevent stains and limescale.

8. Always spray your shower screen with a glass spray when you've finished

Feature Showers and Steam Showers, Nordic Saunas and Steam Nordic Saunas and Steam Modern bathroom
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Feature Showers and Steam Showers

Prevention is better than cure!

9. Wrap vinegar soaked tissue around taps

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

To get rid of limescale.

10. Clean out cabinets and drawers regularly

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern bathroom
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Throwing out any old makeup or out of date medicine.

11. Remove and clean your overhead light lenses

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist bathroom
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Stormy Castle

You'll be shocked what a difference this makes!

12. Tie up your shower curtain when you're finished showering

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

So it doesn't stay wet and get mouldy.

13. Give all your cabinet handles a quick scrub

Battersea, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bathroom
LEIVARS

Battersea

An old toothbrush is great for this.

14. Bleach gel and a toothbrush make great grout freshening tools

homify Modern bathroom
homify

15. Install brighter light bulbs

St John's Wood Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern bathroom small bathroom,bathroom,interior,design
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

St John's Wood

Sometimes a little trickery goes a long way!

16. Dot some scented candles around the room

homify Modern bathroom
homify

Even unlit, they still smell great!

17. Smears, streaks and smudges will make your whole bathroom seem grubbier

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

So clean your glass properly.

18. Rinse all your shampoo and shower gel bottles

Bathroom Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern bathroom
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Bathroom

Before you put them back on a shelf!

19. Always mop your floor last so you don't tread any dirt back in

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

​Brixham House

For more cleaning tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Borderline Genius Tricks To Speed Clean Your Home.

Is your bathroom now going to dazzle like never before?

