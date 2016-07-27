Wooden Dream House Within Reach

What were once considered a poor, low-cost housing alternative in the past, prefab houses are now beginning to give conventional houses a run for their money. Times have definitely changed as we see more architects, builders and homeowners embracing this special kind of build.

Prefab homes are now easily cheaper and faster to construct than conventional home design, while most are also built with sustainability and energy-saving features as standard. And let's also not forget how beautiful they can be.

Let the following images do the talking and see for yourself!