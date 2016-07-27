Wooden Dream House Within Reach

What were once considered a poor, low-cost housing alternative in the past, prefab houses are now beginning to give conventional houses a run for their money. Times have definitely changed as we see more architects, builders and homeowners embracing this special kind of build.
Prefab homes are now easily cheaper and faster to construct than conventional home design, while most are also built with sustainability and energy-saving features as standard. And let's also not forget how beautiful they can be.
Let the following images do the talking and see for yourself!
This beautiful prefab house conjures up memories of traditional farmhouses and epitomises a timeless rustic charm. This building's rich timber dressing provides the structure with a stylish look and an understated elegance that we simply adore
The versatility and durability offered by the sustainable timber is a smart choice considering the harsh conditions that the home will endure over its lifetime. Overall, the structure sits comfortably on its concrete base and we cannot wait to see more…
The experts from Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri have illustrated their knack for creating homes with a country appeal as we take a look at the front entrance and porch. The cleverly-designed terrace provides comfort and protection from the warm weather and can be used at any time during the day or night.
Apart from the ease of transporting and installing this prefab home on-site, the design features many ecological benefits. The timber seen for the construction has been sourced from a sustainable forest and is treated using non-damaging oils.
The interior embodies high-quality design and finish, which would have been impossible for the prefab homes of the past. We are now certainly convinced of the standard of build that can be achieved with in-factory construction.
In the open plan living room, the high ceiling and massive openings are a testament to how far this type of construction has come. The intricate work of the timber joinery provides a brilliant focal point and gives the space natural appeal.
We invite you to look at the photo to see if you can spot where the prefabricated modules have been joined together. Hint: you wont!
In the kitchen, the choice of sustainable timber throughout and a wood-burning fireplace adds a feeling of ambience and warmth. This enchanting space wears its décor confidently and is equipped with all the necessary amenities.
Wood, stone and mirrored surfaces were teamed up to create this dynamic kitchen where cooking is made easy. What really makes this room stand out is the access to natural light, which brightens and enhances every feature found within.
When family and friends visit to enjoy this home's rural setting, there is more than enough space to accommodate everyone. Pictured is one of the spare rooms of the home, which hosts two single beds and a simple décor.
Once again we see how natural light enhances a simple room, making everything appear so much better!
The home is served by a main bathroom that also doubles up as a laundry. This is a room that's all about practicality since there are young children in this household.
We love how the shades of soft creams and white play off wonderfully against the timber cladding while the sink unit, with its cool vintage design, makes for a trendy addition to the space.
