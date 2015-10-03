The Barn Stormer

Today on homify we invite you to take a trip to the German countryside where an old barn has received an amazing makeover. What was once a derelict and under-utilised building, the barn has been given a new lease of life thanks to the coordinated efforts between the owners and the architects. The barn was beginning to feel its age with both the interior and exterior crumbling from years of neglect. Lovingly restored, the barn has been converted to be a brand new home that accommodates a unique blend of retained heritage and modernity. So without further ado, let's begin our tour.
As you can see, the barn really was in a sorry state before the tradesmen were given the green light to begin their work. However, the potential for a home was always obvious to the owners who imagined a modern home.
Today, the barn looks and feels so much more welcoming, with a beautiful and revitalised look. Sympathetic to the buildings intact heritage, the revitalised façade echoes a traditional barn, but with an undeniable modern edge. You may have also noticed that the homes original windows have been altered to be larger in size, however, the traditional shutters remain to give the timeless feel that many associate with older buildings such as this.
Here's a closer look at the small outbuildings which once served as a baking house. Now, the buildings have been reconfigured to host a guest bedroom complete with a small en suite. A great feature of this new bedroom is that guests have direct access to the rest of the home from an exclusive corridor…
As we venture inside, we find ourselves in a particularly moody setting inside a narrow corridor that leads from the front entrance to the homes living areas. At the end of the corridor, we see a spiral staircase which connects the two levels of the open-plan living room.
The original barn was blessed with high ceilings and wide open spaces, so it was only logical to make use of this. The architects have chosen a white colour scheme to emphasise the open layout with the aim to draw focus towards the buildings form. Notice how the soft appearance of the flooring is paired with the same timber cladding that we saw from the exterior, injecting a sense of cohesion to the space.
The kitchen has been placed in the former stables wing of the barn where large windows offer views of the farm outside. The ceiling is lower than in the other rooms and was left un-plastered in homage to the past. It's a great touch that helps give the room a rustic charm and creates an exciting contrast to the stylish modernity present in the rest of the home.
Located at the rear of the home with views of the farmland outside we find ourselves in the dining room. The space has been furnished and decorated sparingly to ensure the shape of the room and its high quality finishings remain the focal point of the space.
We really enjoyed having a look through this barn makeover. If you enjoyed this too and are searching for another conversion then be sure to check out: The House of Sun.