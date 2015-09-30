Fabulous designer bathroom ideas

In addition to a large living area, a beautiful bedroom and a functional kitchen, a large bathroom is often a luxury that many houses negate. Instead of concentrating on offering a complimentary-sized room, residents often complain about shower rooms that they can barely turn around in, but why is this?

We want to spend a lot of time in our bathrooms, taking soothing bubble baths daily and truly relaxing, so the bathroom should be a place to do this, with enough space and well considered features to facilitate our needs. Because of this growing desire, a new trend is beginning to surface, whereby a large designer bathroom is top of the list of requirements in new buildings.

Harmonious colours and materials and a modern toilet block can do wonders for any bathroom and anyone planning a new house build may like to consider including extra space for a private spa area. Of course, even a small designer bathroom can be beautiful, so don't feel that you have to have vast expanses of space and to inspire you, whatever your budget or useable area, here are some of our favourite bathrooms!