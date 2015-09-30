Fabulous designer bathroom ideas

In addition to a large living area, a beautiful bedroom and a functional kitchen, a large bathroom is often a luxury that many houses negate. Instead of concentrating on offering a complimentary-sized room, residents often complain about shower rooms that they can barely turn around in, but why is this?
We want to spend a lot of time in our bathrooms, taking soothing bubble baths daily and truly relaxing, so the bathroom should be a place to do this, with enough space and well considered features to facilitate our needs. Because of this growing desire, a new trend is beginning to surface, whereby a large designer bathroom is top of the list of requirements in new buildings.
Harmonious colours and materials and a modern toilet block can do wonders for any bathroom and anyone planning a new house build may like to consider including extra space for a private spa area. Of course, even a small designer bathroom can be beautiful, so don't feel that you have to have vast expanses of space and to inspire you, whatever your budget or useable area, here are some of our favourite bathrooms!
In family houses we often find that the upstairs offers a wealth of useable space, though with a sloping roof. For the right design team, a loft conversion poses no obstacle to creating a beautiful designer bathroom and this example shows exactly what is possible. Here, the bath is placed directly under the slope, as well as a lovely skylight, which makes for beautiful nighttime bathing. Von Mann Architektur GmbH has created a truly stunning and cosy bathroom where bathers will no doubt want to spend vast amounts of time and by taking the initiative and creating built in storage, this room is as practical as it is gorgeous!
Part of a conversion of an old Russian factory building, this loft houses the most incredible designer bathroom. The free-standing bathtub and the high gloss fixtures are a perfect contrast to the rustic wall design that brings a symbiotic combination of old and new inspiration together in absolutely perfect harmony. The indirect light that emerges from behind part of the wooden wall offers a calming ambience that we expect from bathrooms and the natural stone floor acts as the perfect food massager. One things is certain; you will leave this room far more rested than you entered it!
The highlight of this designer bathroom is clearly the large open shower. Accessible from both sides, it offers a wonderful alternative to the sunken bath that is barely creeping into view. As with any luxe bathroom, there are some extra features installed, intended to increase relaxation and leave users feeling pampered and in this case, the premier innovation is the shower, which can be switched to give the impression of natural warm rain. Just when you though designer bathrooms couldn't get any more amazing, a shower that makes you feel like you are in the rainforest is invented. Amazing!
Even a small designer bathroom can make a big impact, as this example clearly shows! The bright, light coloured vanity unit has been chosen for its space-saving qualities and positioned in a corner to house the necessary sink and the harmonious colours of the wall design work beautifully with it. Adding striking foliage helps to lift the overall aesthetic to a higher level and by keeping everything relatively simple, the space seems much larger than it is.
Deceptively simple in its execution, this designer bathroom offers simple and elegant choices alongside eminent usability. The window offers an alternative to the expected mirror and give glorious views of the outside world to anyone completing their ablutions, while the sink and countertop whisper of luxury. Nothing here is grandiose and nothing is boastful, instead, the cherry counter simply exists, in its natural state, as the perfect support for the custom granite sink and when combined, the entire room exudes a quiet elegance.
When is a bathroom not just simply a bathroom? When it is also a home spa! The ultimate in luxury installations, a spa can offer untold amounts of relaxation and decadence to deserving residents. In this example, a walk-in shower and a whirlpool were not enough, so a private sauna has also been installed. Imagine being able to soak and steam away the stresses of a long day in the comfort of your own home. Pure bliss!
A freestanding bath is nothing new, a freestanding shower, however, we do not see every day. This delightfully simple and almost minimalist installation sees an open shower providing plenty of room for two people. With two separate shower heads, there will be no more fighting to stay under the warm spray on a cold morning, in fact, a couple will be able to talk and interact, while both carrying on with their shower routine! As an added bonus, the freestanding bath can be covered and turned into a seating area, making this one of the most practical bathrooms we have ever seen!
Cosy lighting often plays a major role in a bathroom and where other people may resort to candles to enjoy a hot bath, this room offers something a little more exciting! The lighting can be controlled to showcase different colours, in different intensities, meaning that the the large shower makes everyday hygiene rituals something to really enjoy and look forward to! The exclusive use of rectangular elements ensures that a certain level of elegance and aesthetic charm is maintained, therefore allowing the unique lighting system to be a fun and frivolous addition to an otherwise highly stylised space.
When we bathe, we wish to let go of everyday stress and pressure and just lay back and let calm prevail. With a view of the countryside, nothing will stand in the way of that dream, so this bathroom is nothing short of perfection! With Asian style elements permeating the space, this room boasts a spacious bath and shower area, separated from the rest of the room by a stunning glass wall. With water droplets and small puddles remaining where they belong, this is a practical as well as visually breathtaking space that allows users to shut themselves away and forget about the day.
This charming designer bathroom has a number of amazing and unavoidable features but that polished bathtub has to be the star attraction! Placed slap bang in the middle of the room, it reflects the light from the luxe chandelier perfectly and picks out nuances throughout the rest of the space, such as the deep red bricks of the exposed wall and the richness of the small woodburner. On paper, this room may not work well, with such a heady mix of materials all having the potential to clash and compete with each other, but in reality, the end result is utterly amazing.
White is not only synonymous with high end finishes, it also conveys a feeling of cleanliness and purity. This designer bathroom, which is fully equipped with all white fixtures, looks nothing short of sparkly and luxurious. The tiled floor in imitation wood adapts perfectly to its surroundings and offers a wonderful contrast to the huge expanse of white, while the furniture, such as the shelves, give a really Scandinavian feel. Absolutely beautiful!
When it comes to relaxing in a pleasant environment, nature often plays a key role and nobody is as tuned into this fact as Asian designers. It's all about Feng Shui and the pursuit of harmony through the design of our living spaces and we couldn't be more convinced as to the legitimacy of the theory if this bathroom is an example of it at work! Floor to ceiling windows connect the bathroom to an idyllic garden and the wooden wall and fittings allow the space to almost seem like a natural swimming area. We know we would find it difficult to get out of the bath and return to indoor living if this was our bathroom!
