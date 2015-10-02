Revamp your al fresco dining!

Is there anything nicer than inviting a bunch of family or friends over to your home to enjoy some home cooked hearty fare in the outdoors? We're not just talking about the ritual of a summer barbecue, we mean proper food, perfectly cooked on a bespoke grill that has been installed in a specific al fresco dining area!

If you are thinking that you don't have a garden large enough for such a luxury, think again, as there are numerous options available to make cooking in the great outdoors accessible for everyone with every kind of budget. Take a look at these fantastic ideas for outdoor cooking and see if you could be tempted to take your prep outside!