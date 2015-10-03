Flat-roofed and fantastic!

Would you be surprised to learn that flat roof designs have been prevalent since the Renaissance, where roofs would lead out to roof gardens? Florence, Rome and Venice were huge advocates of flat roofs but so were countries further afar than Europe, such as India and the Arab countries. In such locations flat roof design was a traditional form of construction that was favoured specifically for use as a roof terrace.

A flat roof not only offers many advantages but is now a recognised sign of modern construction. No longer only used as roof gardens, there are lots of different and versatile design options available so let's take a look and see if you can be inspired to include one in your next build!