Flat-roofed and fantastic!

Would you be surprised to learn that flat roof designs have been prevalent since the Renaissance, where roofs would lead out to roof gardens? Florence, Rome and Venice were huge advocates of flat roofs but so were countries further afar than Europe, such as India and the Arab countries. In such locations flat roof design was a traditional form of construction that was favoured specifically for use as a roof terrace.
A flat roof not only offers many advantages but is now a recognised sign of modern construction. No longer only used as roof gardens, there are lots of different and versatile design options available so let's take a look and see if you can be inspired to include one in your next build!
The flat roof is now increasingly being deployed for residential construction projects and this house has not only one, but several of them. The architects, Helwig House and Raumplanungs GmbH, listened to the client brief and set about creating a one storey house full of interesting shapes, levels and dimensions. Alongside the cascading flat roofs, horizontal windows further exaggerate the width of each individual 'box' and invite bright light into the interior spaces. Lovely!
With a brief to harmoniously bring man, nature and architecture together, this building is firing on all cylinders and really fulfils its mandate! Simple yet complex, this S shaped building offers clean lines and flat roofs, which are perfect for a roof terrace and even a loft bar! A wonderfully purist build, the bright white render helps to further modernise and simplify the overall effect and the flat roof just finishes it perfectly.
This house features something of an Cubist flavour that really exhibits itself through the perfect corners and flat roof. The building itself is simply decorated in white, with the render only being broken up by differently shaped, but rather small windows, all of which punctuate the vast space with grey slices.Though not always the case, flat roofed cube designs can be a more budget friendly option for new homeowners, making linear living even more appealing!
A fascinating design, we love how the edges are offering subtle and skinny support. With an upstairs balcony installed, this rectangular building is a little more unusual than some which seek to optimise open plan living spaces and with the façade split between the top and bottom floors, colour-wise, the result is an interesting appearance that gives way to a perfectly utilised interior footprint.
This 3D rendered design shows design of a higher class. The flat roof is being used in a fully versatile way here and the basis for a further two storey building, which includes a balcony for enjoying the view from. Though only an imagined property, this really does show what is possible and how flat roof designs can be eminently beautiful and adaptable. Amazing!
A fantastically modern incarnation of house design, this flat roof property is nothing short of breathtaking. Seeking to make full use of the length of the plot, this rectangular build seems to disappear up into the sky, thanks to the sharp line of the roof and the use of a white exterior render. An incredible design, we can picture many enjoyable evenings sat in the garden, next to the complimentary pool.
The railings in situ here are making us think of cruise ships, but in a good way and we are being transported to to faraway shores that promise design genius and intriguing styling. The construction of a house with a flat roof allows certain creative freedom to be given to architects, as well as accounting easily for any future extension possibilities. With the perfect base already in place, would you be able to resist adding a couple more floors to a property as luxurious as this? We don't know if we would!
The use of wood alludes to a number of things, primarily an ecological building, but it is also characteristic of a property that seeks to make good use of natural products for beautiful aesthetics. With the lower section of the house setting the size and stature of the build, an upper floor was added, but only half as large as the bottom section. With useable flat roof space on offer, a swimming pool has been installed, thus showing yet another fabulous use for these designs.
The surrounding landscape of this house is without a doubt, part of the project as a whole. The cubic structures make great use of circumferential glass façades on both the ground and upper floors and creates unique panoramic views of the carefully manicured exterior, complete with perfectly lit pool. Should the resident numbers looks set to increase, the flat roof design will allow for easy development, so the sky really is the limit!
What a fabulously modest and neat property this is! The minimalist design makes good use of sharp angles and flat lines to create the ideal cubist home, complete with open plan downstairs areas. We love how the styling has been mirrored by the small, flat patio and think that the recurring flat squares, such as the roof, make for a considered and deceptively clever build! Beautiful.
