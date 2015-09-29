Walk-in pantries… with a difference!

Walk-in pantries are a luxury that not every house can accommodate but one thing is for certain; all homes need to provide adequate storage for kitchen items and food stuffs. For a different take on larders, why not consider installing useful and aesthetically pleasing shelving in small or less practical rooms to create a walk-in storage solution that you can make good use of, without cluttering up your kitchen?
Take a look at these interpretations of walk-in pantries and see if you could accommodate something similar in your home!
23Bassi has created a fantastically eye-catching space here, not to mention an eminently usable one. With heavy focus on the provision of adequate storage, walk-in pantries have never looked so good or so fit for purpose! Housing not only food but also crockery and useful appliances, the larder cupboards are full to the brim but still seem to offer infinite extra storage potential. The contrast of the black cupboards against the white walls and brushed metal workshop is entirely industrial but loses no aesthetic appeal for being so perfunctory.
Walk-in pantries bring to mind images of well-stocked cupboards filled with sweet treats and exotic ingredients and this cupboard style larder does not disappoint. Opening out into a perfectly accessible storage unit, everything is within arms reach, which is the very essence of any pantry design. With seemingly endless storage in many guises, everything from fresh produce to dried spices can be efficiently displayed and housed and we love the cheeky inclusion of a hidden microwave so as to keep kitchen surfaces uncluttered and elegant.
The cyclical design of this larder makes for an astonishingly different take on traditional walk-in pantries. Incredibly aesthetically pleasing, the ergonomic shape almost seems to entice us in with the added promise of culinary success if we accept the invitation. With easily accessible storage keeping everything within reach, yet out of the way, we can see why pantries such as this are gaining popularity!
Walk-in pantries can be a stealthy installation as this subtle and sneaky example demonstrates. Can you spot the larder area? Its behind the tap, with wooden shelves fitted to a bright white wall. With budding chefs able to see all their ingredients in one glance, inspiration can take hold and guide dinnertime experimentation, whilst excess crockery and utensils can also be housed away from clear worktops. When walk-in pantries can be this practical and low key it's a wonder that everyone doesn't already have one!
We love the idea of testing boundaries and stretching preconceived ideas so this industrial style wall racking makes for a wonderful take on traditional walk-in pantries. Losing none of the eminent practicality of normal larder cupboards, this shelving offers a one stop selection shop for tasty ingredients and suitable cooking implements. With everything on display in one place and out of the main body of the kitchen, cabinets can be used to house vital components, whilst keeping counter-tops clear of clutter. Ingenious!
If you are fortunate enough to have an unused small room close to your kitchen, it could be the perfect location for a slightly more traditional style of larder. Walk-in pantries, such as the one seen here, are so wonderfully adaptable that they can take on modern styling just as easily as traditional or even rustic elements and we are utterly in love with the pared back beauty of the natural wood shown here. Perfect for housing all manner of kitchen essentials, we can imagine seasonal treats infusing the room with the most wonderful aromas!
What a fabulous hybrid of styles we can see at work here. Some utterly modern touches are offset against rustic wood and minimalist shelving but the most surprising element is a hidden larder. Set at the back of the room and to the right, walk-in pantries don't come much more stealthy than the one in this space, but if the rest of the kitchen is anything to go by, we just know that it will be simplistic, elegant and perfectly proportioned. Perfect for chefs that like to keep their trade secrets to themselves, we can't think of a better finishing touch for a room so quietly understated.
Walk-in pantries don't need to be separated from the main body of a kitchen by a door, in fact, they can simply be an extension of the room itself. Seen here, built in shelving is the perfect alternative to a traditional larder and offers a far more modern and open plan style of storage. With everything in easy reach and at a glance, we think that such storage designs offer even more practicality than standard pantries and are the perfect way to display beautiful kitchen implements and interesting ingredients.
Walk-in pantries don't come much more traditional than this, especially with the inclusion of a rustic table and chairs set! Located just off the main kitchen space, this room has been set aside for one purpose and one purpose only; storing consumables and spare crockery. A lovely space for informal dining, we can imagine being unable to resist the temptation to grab a chunk of fresh bread or something tasty to drink while relaxing and enjoying the company of family and friends. We would also be inclined to add extra storage shelves, so we could really stock up on our favourite ingredients.
Wow! When walk-in pantries look like this we really struggle to find a valid excuse not to have one! Folding the concertina doors back to the right exposes an amazing built-in storage unit that is the perfect location for storing food, consumables and crockery. We love that you could blink and miss the fact that it's there but take a closer look and the full potential of a secret larder is revealed.
