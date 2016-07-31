Tricks to boost your home's value

Call it a fixer-upper, a makeover, or just adding a few touches; the point is, adding beauty and functionality to your home means adding more value to it, which is always a terrific thing, whether you are planning to sell in the near future or not.

But believe it or not, adding value to a house does not entail robbing a bank first or putting yourself in debt. There are some quick and effective ways of sprucing up your property that are very budget-friendly – and we have them right here!

Remember: you don’t need to implement all at once. But you do need to be aware of the changes that can make your home a better and more stylish living space, either for future buyers or yourself.