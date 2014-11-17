Ask any man if would he love to lay claim to his very own man cave at home, and the answer will most certainly be yes. What is it about man caves that men love so much? Is it simply having somewhere to escape to? Or is it somewhere to hold your treasured possessions, and show them off to all your mates? Maybe you love hosting parties, and think they're all the more fun, if held in a man cave? It could be some or all of the above, or it could simply be somewhere to express yourself. Of course, women need their own spaces too, which we have covered in previous articles here on homify, but there is something undoubtedly unique and fun about stepping inside a room dubbed the 'man cave'. So for our readers, male or female, these are a few simple reasons we feel the man of the house should be allowed a room to call his own.