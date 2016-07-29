House update with 60s and innovative design

Now this is the type of home we have all dreamed of owning at one stage in our lives. What with its sharp looks, clever ideas and dynamic spaces catered towards a family, it's almost impossible to ignore a project such as this.
Taken by its innovative design, we were especially wowed by the home's huge living zone, which plays host to dynamic contemporary furnishings and plenty of homely details. But what makes this home particularly impressive is the fact that it was once an ageing 1960s build that seemed destined for demolition.
No doubt you're curious to see just how this project came together. Well, let us begin the tour, shall we?
Sit back and enjoy the wonderful architecture on display which brings the best of modern and traditional home design. German architectural firm ONE!CONTACT wonderfully updated the older structure with design interventions bringing the best out of what was standing before.
A low-lying extension has been added at the rear, which accommodates new communal living spaces and grants those inside with fluid access to the garden. From our observation point, we can see how the full-height sliding doors allow the beauty of the garden and plenty of fresh air to be enjoyed by those dwelling within at all times.
The ground level extension is used as the main gathering hub for the family with all the communal needs and activities served within this new space. Cooking, dining and lounging are all made possible in this holistic and airy layout.
For the family who spend most of their evenings and weekends here, the open layout gives a wonderful sense of space and is somewhere that they love to spend time together. It's definitely a big improvement over what the home design was like before.
Natural light streams into the open plan ground floor via the windows, glass doors and skylights, meaning every section of the space is always well lit during the day. Star gazing is also made possible thanks to the massive skylights.
See how the seating in the lounge is clustered in the one spot to create a cosy and intimate setting. The collection of leather couches and armchairs only add to the welcoming allure of the space.
A uniting element of the extension are the beautiful wooden floorboards, which take on a silver and charcoal stain for a wonderful effect.
Just a few paces away from the lounge is a minimalist inspired kitchen, which is another standout with its confident features and glitzy finishes.
Immediately noticeable to us is the white-on-white scheme which, along with the diverse lighting arrangement, enhances the look of the room. The use of white brings out the best in the interior architecture, helping to pronounce the height and dimensions of the space while also revealing certain shapes and finishes.
We've now entered into the older section of the building, which has been extensively updated and modernised.
Though the space appears mostly new, there are original features still present from the 1960s build, such as the staircase balustrades and the ornamental shelf and mirror.
The remodelled en suite bathroom found up the on the second level combines trendy styling with easy functionality. The interior designers have ensured that every item in this showpiece room has been considered for their luxurious appeal with the space epitomising quality design.
If you're looking for inspiration for bathroom tiles then take note of the ones seen here. We are big fans of the black stone tiles, which can be seen inside the walk-in shower.
Unfortunately the tour ends here but thankfully there are plenty more projects to discover, such as one of our recent favourites: A 1970s Terrace Transformed.