House update with 60s and innovative design

Now this is the type of home we have all dreamed of owning at one stage in our lives. What with its sharp looks, clever ideas and dynamic spaces catered towards a family, it's almost impossible to ignore a project such as this.

Taken by its innovative design, we were especially wowed by the home's huge living zone, which plays host to dynamic contemporary furnishings and plenty of homely details. But what makes this home particularly impressive is the fact that it was once an ageing 1960s build that seemed destined for demolition.

No doubt you're curious to see just how this project came together. Well, let us begin the tour, shall we?