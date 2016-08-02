7 life-changing ways to add space to your small home

In this modern day and age where space seems to be gobbled up like nobody’s business, we need to think outside the box to be clever with space – particularly since that box is also getting full quite quickly.

But whether you live in a three bedroom house or a one room flat, there is always at least one way in which to add more space to make your surroundings more open and comfortable – and, of course, more stylish.

So, have a sit down, and scope through these seven hints that can not only insert more space into your interiors, but also help you out with that other nasty problem that’s rearing its ugly head in almost every house: clutter.