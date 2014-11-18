A penthouse in Barcelona

Living in a penthouse has a number of practical advantages, on top of the status derived from living on the top floor apartment. Penthouses often mean sweeping views of the city from a large outdoor terrace. From a different point of view, penthouses offer outdoor living spaces that no other apartment in an urban environment will allow. Living on the top floor means extra floor space for us to use however, it also means we can enjoy the tranquillity of a small garden. This featured penthouse in Barcelona provides all the pleasures that come with living above the rest- a huge terrace for entertaining, city views, and a small garden, not possible in the majority of apartment living these days. This modern, two storey home offers a large 'L' shaped terrace that wraps the perimeter, bringing the simple pleasures of owning a garden, and sunbathing on a deck chair into your everyday urban life. It also features a covered summer dining room, an outdoor lounge setting, and enough space to turn the whole outdoor area into an impromptu dance floor for those summer parties that kick on well into the night. Built by The Point Design, come with us on a tour of the ultimate warm climate penthouse.
At one end of the L shaped terrace lies the outdoor dining area. Who couldn't imagine spending a balmy night feasting and drinking here? Protected from the warm Mediterranean sun and air by the reeds and cane roofing, the occupants are allowed to dine without being forced inside due to the heat.
Also note the industrial style lamp hanging from the beams, a peculiar addition to an otherwise modern space.
Stepping back from the dining setting you can get a sense of how big the terrace actually is. Taken from the apex of the L, this image provides us a glimpse of the lighting used, a view of the floating timber decking, and the astro turf housing the deck chairs.
At the junction of the two wings of the terrace, is the two large deck chairs for soaking up as much vitamin D without the need to ever leave the house. Here we also are greeted with the detail of the railing.
Viewed at night you instantly notice the lights hidden behind the railing detail, which completely transforms the space. This is the perfect example of how smart lighting design can add a special, yet simple effect to any part of the home. This image is taken from the other end of the terrace, which offers a couch for lounging about, or a place to move the party after dinner. Connected directly to the living room, we can easily see this space becoming a favourite.
In this image, we a greeted with our first taste of the interior, which looks just as comfortable and relaxing as the terrace. Clean lines and simplicity prevail, with large glass doors being the obvious choice to turn the outdoor area into a part of the whole space, rather than being viewed as an addition.
As with the terrace, the interior also has a number of idiosyncrasies, subtly merging different interior design styles into one space. The modern setting has been furnished in different timber tones, as well as black and white. This dark timber bar is similar to those found in wealthy homes of the 60s, adding a touch of class to the open plan area.
Behind the chaise lounge we see the indoor dining area, which we dare say would be seldom used during the warmer months. The refined design is further enhanced by the recessed ceiling and Eames chairs at the table. The designers also chose to leave out curtains, due to Barcelona's warm climate and ample sun, bathing the room in sunlight for a large part of the day.
This last image shows the stairs which connect the two floors of the apartment. From this perspective we can also see different details that had previously gone unnoticed, such as the small shelving unit tucked behind the sofa, which also acts as a divider to dissect the large open plan second floor. Barcelona truly is a great city, and if you have not had the chance to visit, we highly recommend you do!