A penthouse in Barcelona

Living in a penthouse has a number of practical advantages, on top of the status derived from living on the top floor apartment. Penthouses often mean sweeping views of the city from a large outdoor terrace. From a different point of view, penthouses offer outdoor living spaces that no other apartment in an urban environment will allow. Living on the top floor means extra floor space for us to use however, it also means we can enjoy the tranquillity of a small garden. This featured penthouse in Barcelona provides all the pleasures that come with living above the rest- a huge terrace for entertaining, city views, and a small garden, not possible in the majority of apartment living these days. This modern, two storey home offers a large 'L' shaped terrace that wraps the perimeter, bringing the simple pleasures of owning a garden, and sunbathing on a deck chair into your everyday urban life. It also features a covered summer dining room, an outdoor lounge setting, and enough space to turn the whole outdoor area into an impromptu dance floor for those summer parties that kick on well into the night. Built by The Point Design, come with us on a tour of the ultimate warm climate penthouse.