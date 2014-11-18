Your browser is out-of-date.

Rainy day fun

Trinity Hall, Riach Architects Riach Architects Modern living room
While the weather doesn't always allow us to enjoy our precious free time outside, being forced to spend rainy days indoors, making our own fun, being lazy, creative, or both, isn't all that bad. Sometimes there is no better way to spend a rainy Sunday than being rugged up under duvets and cushions, lying on the couch watching films, drinking tea and eating too much. Winter is given a bad wrap a lot of the time, but we think this shouldn't be the case. Summer is great, but the cosiness of rugging up by a fire cant be beaten, especially if snow is gently falling outside. Let us show you some of the more fun ways to spend a rainy day, in rooms made for those days we cant venture outside. 

The great british bake off

Berkshire Kitchen homify Kitchen
Baking not only means enjoying the end result of delicious cakes, cookies or pastries, it is also a fun way to pass the time, learning new recipes, and teaching your kids the foundations to become kitchen extraordinaries in the future. Many cakes are so simple to make, with only a few ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen needed to create a baked masterpiece. So get the recipe book out and fire up the oven for a productive afternoon spent teaching kids the cooking skills they will use forever. This rustic kitchen is the ideal spot for baking treats, offering a timeless country style look, with the pastel cupboards and presence of unstained timber. Essential to baking is obviously a great oven, which is made a feature in this kitchen with the stainless steel in stark contrast to the soft colours that frame it.  

Movie day

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern media room
So its cold and wet outside, and if baking's not your thing, may as well pull out the DVD collection. Who couldn't spend a whole day in this home cinema, complete with cinema surround sound and huge screen. You could be forgiven for thinking you really are at the cinema and not at home in this room. This media room features in a home on Bishop's Avenue in North London, a street often referred to as 'Billionaire's Row', a fitting name for the location of this amazingly extravagant home. The interior has been designed by Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors, a name synonymous with British interior design. To take the complete tour of this amazing home, click here

Settle in

Elzabethan Mansion Inspire Audio Visual Classic style media room
If you decide to bunker down deep in the cushions and duvets for the day, may as well have the gadgets to go with it, so you don't ever have to get up. Inspire Audio Visual are a home media company who know more than anybody the power of technology, and how we can use it to our advantage. Here we see an example of a mobile phone and tablet device that has been configured to control the home media system, giving you complete control from your mobile device, ensuring you will never have to go digging for the multitude of remote controls ever again. 

Make your own fun

Trinity Hall, Riach Architects Riach Architects Modern living room
This basement is the ultimate kids retreat! Any young child wouldn't be bothered about the rain and fog setting in with this retreat in the basement of their home. The massive day bed allow them to get comfy while watching films and playing video games, and also double up as beds for the inevitable sleepovers, once every kid in town catches wind that your kid has the coolest house of all. 

Home made xmas cards

Greetings cards, print collection by Kate Farley Kate Farley ArtworkPictures & paintings
With Christmas now only a few weeks away, and we start to get into the Christmas spirit, we start to think about the gifts we will buy our loved ones, but often the card is an element we often overlook. Next rainy day, why not get crafty with the kids and help them create their very own Christmas cards for family and friends, allowing their creativity to run free, and giving them something to be proud to hand out. 

See, as it turns out, rainy days don't mean boring days spent inside. In fact, they can sometimes be more fun than getting out and about. So next time the wet weather arrives, embrace the days you get to spend with your family, and the make the most of the time spent together.

How do you spend those dreary, wet, rainy days? Let us know in the comments below.

