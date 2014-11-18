Rainy day fun

With Christmas now only a few weeks away, and we start to get into the Christmas spirit, we start to think about the gifts we will buy our loved ones, but often the card is an element we often overlook. Next rainy day, why not get crafty with the kids and help them create their very own Christmas cards for family and friends, allowing their creativity to run free, and giving them something to be proud to hand out.

See, as it turns out, rainy days don't mean boring days spent inside. In fact, they can sometimes be more fun than getting out and about. So next time the wet weather arrives, embrace the days you get to spend with your family, and the make the most of the time spent together.