Garden DIY projects—simple and quick home improvement

Bird box, Hen and Hammock Hen and Hammock GardenAccessories & decoration
Sunday is the day of rest but if you don't want to waste all of it lounging around, why not tackle a couple of super simple and quick home improvement projects in your garden?

We know you're thinking that nothing is ever as easy as you imagine it will be, but these ideas we have for you are child's play, we promise.

You won't break the bank or need a professional gardener to come in and do these for you, so take a look and see why you might like to try your hand at this weekend!

1. Treat or stain your fence

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD olive tree,ever green,raised flower beds,contemporary garden,concrete beds,red cedar fence,cedar fence,contemporary fence,white and wood,contemporary design
Fun colours are a great option!

2. Upcycle an old garden chair by giving it a quick spray paint

Black Wicker Chair homify GardenFurniture
The bolder the colour, the better.

3. Make some new cushions for your outdoor seating

Terraced Courtyard Garden Design homify GardenFurniture
Terraced Courtyard Garden Design

This make it much more cosy.

4. Give your rusty old barbecue a coat of metal paint

Vancouver with grill La Hacienda GardenFire pits & barbecues
Vancouver with grill

It'll look new again!

5. Bird boxes are an easy project

Prism Nest Box Hen and Hammock GardenAccessories & decoration
Prism Nest Box

And kids will love getting involved.

6. Build some shelves inside your greenhouse

Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse

You'll double its growing potential.

7. Fashion an awning

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
So you have some much needed rain cover or shade. Garden canes and canvas can work well on a budget!

8. Use pallets to make beautiful flower displays

Palets&Deco, Palets&Deco Palets&Deco GardenPlant pots & vases
Palets&Deco
You don't even need to paint them.

9. Create hanging light jars

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd GardenLighting
Cosmic Jar

Use a battery-powered string of fairy lights and a Kilner container.

10. Create a herb garden

HUERTO URBANO 45/90, Mono Studio Mono Studio GardenPlant pots & vases
Use old household DIY materials, such as drainpipes.

11. Nail some pallets together to make amazing seating

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
Garden corner unit

A brilliant budget furniture solution!

12. Repurpose some old household items as funky planters

Zinc Metal Bucket Lilac Coast GardenPlant pots & vases
Zinc Metal Bucket

These look really cool and are sure to attract interest.

13. Design a family-friendly addition that the kids will love

Garden playground, Timotay Playscapes Timotay Playscapes GardenSwings & play sets
Garden playground

MDF can make anything!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 30 truly low-maintenance gardens (so one less hassle).

Did we get you in the mood for some weekend DIY?

