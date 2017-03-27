Sunday is the day of rest but if you don't want to waste all of it lounging around, why not tackle a couple of super simple and quick home improvement projects in your garden?

We know you're thinking that nothing is ever as easy as you imagine it will be, but these ideas we have for you are child's play, we promise.

You won't break the bank or need a professional gardener to come in and do these for you, so take a look and see why you might like to try your hand at this weekend!