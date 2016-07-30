Nice Outside, Great Inside!

Hiding behind this home's clean and straightforward façade is a dazzling interior that has left us in awe at its creativity and beauty. The two-level building features flowing living zones filled with the finest additions and a playful mix of styles.
Private rooms are plentiful in terms of their space and their inclusions, with the master bedroom with attached en suite being the highlight for us.
If you're keen to find out more about this project and get all the details, start scrolling down!
Drawing architectural inspiration from a range of sources, the façade's strong horizontal lines, textural interest, and timber detailing make for a brilliant new addition to the street. The house has been designed by the architects to integrate neatly into the charming suburban street that have been shaped by generations of avid gardeners.
The landscaping was coordinated in tandem with the main building and we can see how particular elements of the structure are referenced throughout. Transparent glass integrates seamlessly with the fence, providing passersby with a greater opportunity to marvel at the pleasant home design on display.
The family home offers an elegant and diverse range of living in the heart of one of the world's most revered cities. We begin our tour of the home inside the room where the family loves to spend most of their free time.
It is such a cosy lounge where the interior designers have experimented with soft textiles, unique patterns and whimsical shapes. An overall monochrome scheme acts as a subtle base for the more vibrant design ascents to find their place.
Few things can command a room quite like a good rug, and we must say, the choice here is right on point. Made of 100% wool, this rug is a lustrous accent in this perfect family setting.
The design of each room in the home was arrived at by careful consideration of how people would inhabit the space. Though grounded upon an open and flowing layout, we see different smaller settings have been coordinated in the space.
Triple-height volume promotes a feeling of grandeur inside the dining space, which is all about formality. Notice how the filtering of light through many different openings accentuates the different material choices inside this unique eating space.
In a space filled with perfect lighting, the pendant light fixture seen here is a real standout, with their glistening bronze and glass finish.
The kitchen is full-sized and was created for people who love to cook. This culinary space is only a short distance from both the lounge and an outdoor bar, forming the true heart of this home.
Bringing a unique dynamic to the kitchen are those black mosaic tiles, which were chosen for the work surfaces. The tiles dress up the island bench nicely and pair surprisingly well with the in-built appliances.
Where the open living zone stops and the terrace begins, a dynamic space has been created in an unexpected way. Perfect for entertaining guests after their meal, a long bar seems like a fitting inclusion inside this home.
There is a natural and airy appeal to this casual spot made possible by the tropical inspired furniture. Dense plantings along the border also help breathe life into this fun space.
The master bedroom is found up on the upper level and is the epitome of good design. The room adopts a cosy atmosphere where the interior designers haven't gone for simplicity over bold statements.
A scheme consisting of creams, beige and deep browns help to create a calming space where the adults love to be. Adding to their love for this room are the cosy bed sheets and many pillows that makes retreating to the bed so easy.
Wow… what an amazing way to finish our tour! The en suite bathroom is an absolute stunner and looks as if it belongs in a catalogue for a luxurious spa retreat.
There's a touch of exotic to the décor, which has a genuine natural appeal thanks to the unique utilisation of timber, stone and potted plants. Sitting stylishly upon a raised timber platform is an incredible jacuzzi spa that is big enough for two or more.
