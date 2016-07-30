Nice Outside, Great Inside!

Hiding behind this home's clean and straightforward façade is a dazzling interior that has left us in awe at its creativity and beauty. The two-level building features flowing living zones filled with the finest additions and a playful mix of styles.

Private rooms are plentiful in terms of their space and their inclusions, with the master bedroom with attached en suite being the highlight for us.

If you're keen to find out more about this project and get all the details, start scrolling down!