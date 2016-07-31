Throwback 70s house gets modern!

Bought by a young couple that loved the area, this house really didn't know what it was in for and we suspect, neither did the team of architects brought in to modernise it.
With a clear vision of how amazing the property could be if it was extended and brought into the 21st century, these owners took on something of a major exterior makeover, but the results of this home improvement are spectacular!
Let's take a look around…
A generously sized home with a beautiful front garden, this is not what you would call a disaster, but it is very much a product of its time.
You can't help but picture the 70s interior that must have once been proudly in place and, while that's great for retro fans, we can see why this house was given a makeover. A truly great starting point, it can't have taken much to overhaul this, can it?
Ok, so this was a much bigger project than we anticipated! Far from simply making the outside look a little fresher and less dated, there has been an extensive remodel of this home, to include an entirely new garage and upstairs extension, as well as new windows, new roof, render and wood cladding.
What's interesting is that despite the huge number of alterations, you can definitely still identify the original house, which is a nice nod to how much potential it always had to offer.
From a drab 70s throwback to a modern masterpiece, we really love the use of different materials and tones in this project. The anthracite grey window frames simply melt away, while the original brickwork has an almost nostalgic feel to it.
A crisp render brightens the whole house up and the natural wood cladding makes light work of bringing some homely charm and warmth. Add in a wonderful, newly landscaped front garden and this is a real recipe for success!
We think this rear shot is actually less attractive than how the front used to look, which is a real shame.
Perhaps it's the overly plain styling, the white window frames or the mossy roof, but something just doesn't feel welcoming. Though we still maintain that the proportions are fabulous!
We can't tell if the front or the back is more beautiful, following the modernisation works carried out. It should be the front, as a shining beacon of what lies within, but we are in love with this rear, complete with dormer extension and balcony, lashings of cream render and the huge garden.
There must be thousands of homes just like this one in the UK and, when they can look this incredible, it seems almost negligent not to give them a little love and modernity!
