The Home Hiding Dazzling Secrets

When we say that you won't believe your eyes when looking at the pictures of this interior project, we really mean it. We still can't believe what it looks like ourselves!
The product of a brief to open and freshen up the interior of this charmingly traditional UK family home, the interior scheme is nothing short of mind-blowing. In fact, we bet that the interior designers themselves had to pinch themselves a few times during this renovation.
If you're ready for a surprise, then come with us…
A charming and pretty UK home, you'd be forgiven for thinking that a traditional and understated interior lies beyond that façade, but you couldn't be more wrong.
The mock Tudor detailing and intricate brick weave pattern is certainly hiding some interior magic, but don't take our word for it, let's get inside and take a look.
We know you're not shocked yet, but just wait. You can't deny that this is far more modern than you were already expecting, can you?
The beautiful wood flooring and bright white walls look phenomenal and we think we can already see the signs of some walls having been removed. What a plush and welcoming hallway!
What a meeting of two worlds this delightful living room is! The exposed beams hark back to the mock Tudor exterior detailing, while the use of white keeps everything fresh and feeling that touch more modern.
Let's all just admit it: what we're really staring at here are those gold, crushed velvet sofas, right? They're so luxurious!
Wow! We'll say that again… wow! So far removed from what we would have expected, given how the exterior of this house looks, this open plan kitchen/dining/living room area is utterly amazing.
Finished with the most modern design scheme possible, we're in shock. And with details such as a fully custom kitchen island, clearly no expense has been spared. The whole room looks enormous and the mixture of white, polished chrome and crystal kitchen lighting is just perfection.
Looking out into the garden through these fabulous bi-folding doors, you see this amazing rear garden, complete with pool and almost Mediterranean style archways.
The perfect finishing touch for a home that has been modernised throughout, luxury obviously played a huge part in every decorating choice and we wouldn't complain at being handed the keys!
For more amazing home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Deceptively Fantastic Home.