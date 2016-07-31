The Home Hiding Dazzling Secrets

When we say that you won't believe your eyes when looking at the pictures of this interior project, we really mean it. We still can't believe what it looks like ourselves!

The product of a brief to open and freshen up the interior of this charmingly traditional UK family home, the interior scheme is nothing short of mind-blowing. In fact, we bet that the interior designers themselves had to pinch themselves a few times during this renovation.

If you're ready for a surprise, then come with us…