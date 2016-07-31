Your browser is out-of-date.

15 exceptional gardens for social summer evenings

press profile homify press profile homify
Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
When you're having some al fresco fun, the last thing you want to do is call it a day just because it starts to get dark. With that in mind, we've found some beautiful gardens that have day and night appeal, therefore if you're looking for some inspiration for your own party space, you've come to the right place.

Great furniture and pretty outdoor lighting are being put to good use in all of these gardens, so get ready to feel a little more illuminated!

1. A cosy and romantic corner for two

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

2. Eating under the stars must be delightful!

Na Grilla z designem od Fabryka Form, Fabryka Form Fabryka Form GardenFire pits & barbecues
Fabryka Form

Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form

3. What a way to light your garden… with your pool!

CASA PAULIN, Cambio De Plano Cambio De Plano Modern pool
Cambio De Plano

Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano

4. A large corner sofa unit is perfect for chatting into the early hours

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

5. A functional patio plus some artistic lighting!

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
GK Architects Ltd

Night time in the Garden

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

6. Is it just us or is this ideal for an evening proposal?

Ice Queen Outdoor Chandelier Luku Home GardenLighting
Luku Home

Ice Queen Outdoor Chandelier

Luku Home
Luku Home
Luku Home

7. These glowing orbs add some whimsy to the garden

Moonlight Vollkugel, MOONLIGHT International GMBH MOONLIGHT International GMBH GardenLighting
MOONLIGHT International GMBH

MOONLIGHT International GMBH
MOONLIGHT International GMBH
MOONLIGHT International GMBH

8. Adding lights to a parasol make sure the fun will continue even if it rains

Propozycje aranżacji z wykorzystaniem lamp solarnych. Jeden wydatek, a oszczędności na lata !, SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature! SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature! GardenLighting Plastic Black
SOLAR Lighting—Powered by Nature!

SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature!
SOLAR Lighting—Powered by Nature!
SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature!

9. You could really relax in this spot

Decoración e iluminación exterior con aires vintage, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light GardenLighting
OutSide Tech Light

OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

10. Add a few candles and you have a wonderful evening social spot

​Garden Terrace at Newton Road House in the evening. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Garden Terrace at Newton Road House in the evening.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

11. Rain or shine, day or night, you can enjoy your garden here!

Villa, GRNT3D GRNT3D Classic style garden
GRNT3D

GRNT3D
GRNT3D
GRNT3D

12. Stay warm in the evening with a stunning fire pit like this

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel GardenFire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

13. If you're having a party for one, treat yourself to some candles and comfort

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Beige
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

14. Urban rooftop gardens get the benefit of city lights as a backdrop

Vibrant Roof Terrace Yorkshire Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Yorkshire Gardens

Vibrant Roof Terrace

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

15. Everything you need for an enjoyable evening is right here

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

For more social garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Glowing Gardens Perfect For Evening Entertaining.

The Home Hiding Dazzling Secrets
Are you now ready to get the party started and keep it going?

