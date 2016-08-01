Winchester Kitchen Extension Masterpiece

Armed with a brief to create a contemporary, minimalist and striking space, the architects in charge of this stunning home improvement project really went to town. Every view is a vista of black and white contrasting beautifully, through the use of high end, luxury materials and finishes, with the key feature being a new set of bi-folding doors.
If you're on the lookout for some kitchen extension inspiration, we don't think you need to look any further than this!
Looking at this newly opened up space head on, you can't keep the smile from your face, can you? And why would you? It's beautiful, large and simply audacious.
The door framework perfectly complements the existing black exterior flashes, naturally drawing you inside, where a further cacophony of monochrome awaits. As far as kitchens go, this one is something else!
What a spectacular view! You can already tell that contemporary styling and chic interior schemes have a huge role to play in this UK property and we have to say that we don't know if we've ever seen white render look so perfectly at home.
Dramatic proportions are amplified by the use of a monochrome colour scheme and, with the impressive bi-folding doors wide open like this, we can't wait to dive inside!
We've seen our fair share of kitchen worktops, but rarely have we been so taken with one that we genuinely want it in our own home. This one is a cut above the rest, given that it's a swirl of deepest black and brightest white marble. What an impactful touch to include!
Is it indulgent? Yes, but when you have a space this stunning to furnish, you don't cut corners at the final hurdle, do you?
Can't you just picture yourself leaning against that counter, looking out and admiring the garden at every given opportunity? We can, especially when the garden itself looks so lovely.
The perfect natural antidote to the stark black and white of the interior, the softly coloured patio and comfortable furniture is a dream. In fact, it almost acts as a transitional buffer between the contemporary interior and luscious natural greenery of the outdoors.
You know you've chosen the right bi-folding doors when they look great even when they're closed. The chunky but not cumbersome black framework is wonderful and makes such easy work of framing individual snapshots of the garden outside. It's like having a gallery wall that constantly evolves!
The epitome of monochrome done right, we love this kitchen extension. Remember that if you crave contemporary schemes in your home, you'll be a huge fan too.
