17 picturesque patio floors you should steal this August

press profile homify press profile homify
Family Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
If you're planning to put down a patio in your garden, hold fire until you've taken a look at some of the best flooring options available to you. You might already have some great ideas but we think there will be at least one or two in this article that you hadn't yet considered.

A fairly simple project for even the novice DIY-er, laying a patio shouldn't requite the services of a professional landscaper or need specialist gardening know-how. So take a look and see what takes your fancy, grab the materials and have a go!

1. Varnished wood should stay protected all year

Terrazas y césped artificial, Quercus Jardiners Quercus Jardiners Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Quercus Jardiners

2. Flagstones are perfect for heritage homes

Rear garden patio with climbers Barnes Walker Ltd Rustic style garden
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rear garden patio with climbers

3. Intricate brick patterns make the most of your outdoor space

Little Eden, Aralia Aralia Country style garden Stone Beige
Aralia

Little Eden

4. A mix of shingle and slabs adds contemporary flair

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

5. Ceramic tiles are sleek and easy to clean

Квартира в Черногории , lab21studio lab21studio Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
lab21studio

6. Decking is a classic for a reason!

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

7. Try a mix of two styles for some oomph!

Small city garden After 2 homify
homify

Small city garden After 2

8. Adding a little shape to your patio will look great

A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A Roof Garden, Chelsea

9. Red bricks add a zing of colour and liven up a grey patio

Family Garden After Sylvan Studio
Sylvan Studio

Family Garden After

10. Traditional terracotta slabs are good for creating a Mediterranean vibe

New Forest Cottage Capability chris
Capability chris

New Forest Cottage

11. Add a little glass if contemporary cool is what you're after

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

12. Simple, unfussy and natural waxed boards are perfect for coastal properties

Seagrass, Polzeath, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The Bazeley Partnership

Seagrass, Polzeath, Cornwall

13. Rustic slabs add gorgeous texture

Le Pres de Bas, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
CCD Architects

Le Pres de Bas

14. Cobbled stones feel great underfoot and look so old world pretty!

S-Line Pergola EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches Garden
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

S-Line Pergola

15. Ultra smooth marble will never age

House for Holidays, 2009, MFA Architects MFA Architects Balcony, veranda & terrace
MFA Architects

House for Holidays, 2009

16. A poured concrete plinth is a more permanent fixture

Giardino privato, Progetti d'Interni e Design Progetti d'Interni e Design
Progetti d&#39;Interni e Design

17. Brick weave patterns look so neat and well-executed!

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

For more outdoor space inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Cheap And Easy Terrace Boosters You Can Copy.

The Ideal Compact Family House
Did we show you anything new and interesting?

