Humble Home Now Looks Fabulous!

How do you turn an average property into something utterly stupendous? In the case of this home design, you break down walls and open up the space into a double-height atrium extension of amazingness!
Despite the contemporary additions, this house has taken on more of a heritage feel on the inside and the finished result is just wonderful. If you're looking for inspiration of the more unusual kind, look no further…
Is this a terrible house? No, but it's not what we would call eye-catching or special either.
The bricks are a drab colour, the windows look small and a little less functional than might be required, but we will say that at least the size of the building itself looks generous.
It's a strange thing when a house seems to drain style away from the surrounding area, but somehow this one manages it.
Perhaps it's the dull colour or the outdated windows but, whatever it is, it's not filling the space in a positive or pretty way.
Let's take a look at what the architects came up with…
Woah! Not only has this house been given a façade makeover, it's also been treated to a garden room extension, which you can't deny has had an amazing impact.
A fresh render, contemporary chimney styling and external blinds all look amazing. It's also made the garden take on a whole new persona!
Venturing inside the house, you can take in the full majesty of the double-height extension and all the light that it is drawing inside. As well as adding valuable extra room, there is so much more style attributed to the building now and the minimalist white décor looks superb.
We have to say that if we had a perfectly maintained garden like this house does, we'd want a room to admire it from too!
It would have been so simple to add a garden room extension to this house and simply board the ceiling in, but by leaving the wood exposed, a real homely feel is introduced.
Painting it white makes sure that all the extra light bounces around the space, taking full advantage of all that wonderful height. You know what? We're sold! We'll take a façade upgrade and garden room just like this one, please!
