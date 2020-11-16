21 creative wardrobe ideas you can copy in your home

It's time to stop hiding behind boring bedroom furniture and start enjoying the delights of an amazing, well organised and luxurious wardrobe.

There's so many variations out there these days that you're no longer constrained to just just a boxy piece of flat pack furniture with a hanging rail inside it, so we've found some of the most stupendous examples to show you. Prepare to fall in love with mirrored doors, special walk-in wardrobes and organisational innovations!