21 creative wardrobe ideas you can copy in your home

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
It's time to stop hiding behind boring bedroom furniture and start enjoying the delights of an amazing, well organised and luxurious wardrobe.

There's so many variations out there these days that you're no longer constrained to just just a boxy piece of flat pack furniture with a hanging rail inside it, so we've found some of the most stupendous examples to show you. Prepare to fall in love with mirrored doors, special walk-in wardrobes and organisational innovations!

1. Use awkwardly shaped rooms by building special shelves

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
2. Simple can often be better. You don't need all the fancy extras!

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
3. Wooden wardrobes always add warmth to a bedroom

Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe The Cotswold Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe

4. A splash of colour works well and creates the illusion of a feature wall

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

5. If you've got the space to spare, go all out!

Walk-in-wardrobe, Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Walk-in-wardrobe

6. Wardrobes don't have to disappear into the background

Milan Fitted Bedroom Furniture homify BedroomWardrobes & closets gloss,laquered
Milan Fitted Bedroom Furniture

7. Hanging rails are just one thing you need. Don't forget to add some shelves too

Elfa und Lumi exhibition in furniture showroom "Möbel Inhofer", Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa und Lumi exhibition in furniture showroom Möbel Inhofer

8. Shabby chic styling will upcycle an unloved wardrobe

Atelier wardrobe in scuffed grey homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Grey
Atelier wardrobe in scuffed grey

9. Look for a period correct wardrobe if you have a heritage home. It'll look amazing!

Triple Door French Art Deco Armoire With Fitted Interior homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Triple Door French Art Deco Armoire With Fitted Interior

10. Separate his and hers clothes in a walk-in wardrobe

Designer Walk In Wardrobe Bravo London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets Fake Leather Wood effect
Designer Walk In Wardrobe

11. Shoes need love too so include plenty of easy to access storage

Surrey estate storage solutions made by Bravo London, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
Surrey estate storage solutions made by Bravo London

12. For a contemporary installation, something monolithic will work well

'Wall' hinged door wardrobe by Maronese homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
'Wall' hinged door wardrobe by Maronese

13. Mirrored doors will make your wardrobe a lot more subtle

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe, Pictured here in white and grey lacquered glass panels Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Segmenta sliding door wardrobe, Pictured here in white and grey lacquered glass panels

14. A pop of colour is never a bad thing!

Large Shabby Chic Blue Antique Wardrobe , The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
Large Shabby Chic Blue Antique Wardrobe

15. Sliding doors help to maximise the space in your bedroom and look super chic

Mirror Sliding Doors, Wardrobe Design Online Wardrobe Design Online BedroomWardrobes & closets
Mirror Sliding Doors

16. An alcove can work well as a small walk-in wardrobe

Walk in Wardrobe homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Walk in Wardrobe

17. A shelving system on the end of a wardrobe is perfect for stowing accessories

Bespoke cabinetry Baker & Baker Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Bespoke cabinetry

18. Dark wood adds a really luxurious note to a walk-in wardrobe

Walk in Wardrobe homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Walk in Wardrobe

19. Minimalist shelving keeps a walk-in wardrobe light and stylish

Hangar Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Hangar Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

20. Small spaces make ideal wardrobes. Just add mirrors along the walls!

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
21. If you like things a little less permanent, wheeled wardrobe cabinets are perfect

Aluneed, Studio Moritz von Helldorff Studio Moritz von Helldorff BedroomWardrobes & closets
For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Rules Of A Great Wardrobe Makeover.

Wardrobe interior fittings ideas

Mr Mrs M Peston, Design 4 living UK Design 4 living UK Minimalist bedroom sliding door gear,colour match carcass,soft close drawers,mirror doors
Mr Mrs M Peston

A wardrobe design should satisfy on counts of aesthetics and functionality. For organising the wardrobe efficiently, installing wardrobe interior fittings can make a world of difference. A design professional can help in assessing your requirements from the wardrobe and work out the types of sections that it needs. These might include long hanging space, drawers or even specific fittings such as bag holders or pant racks and pull-out shelves for shoes. 

Wardrobe ideas for small rooms

Small flat, BAYO Design Studio BAYO Design Studio Modern style bedroom
Small flat

If your small bedroom has enough space, you could look at small walk in wardrobe ideas that can accommodate everything you need to organise. However, in small bedrooms, often space constraints leave you with no choice but to incorporate a modern wardrobe unit on the wall behind the headboard.

For more design inspiration browse through ideas for effective and stylish garden fences.

Did you see your dream wardrobe here?

