21 creative wardrobe ideas you can copy in your home

It's time to stop hiding behind boring bedroom furniture and start enjoying the delights of an amazing, well organised and luxurious wardrobe.
There's so many variations out there these days that you're no longer constrained to just just a boxy piece of flat pack furniture with a hanging rail inside it, so we've found some of the most stupendous examples to show you. Prepare to fall in love with mirrored doors, special walk-in wardrobes and organisational innovations!
Möbel Inhofer
A wardrobe design should satisfy on counts of aesthetics and functionality. For organising the wardrobe efficiently, installing wardrobe interior fittings can make a world of difference. A design professional can help in assessing your requirements from the wardrobe and work out the types of sections that it needs. These might include long hanging space, drawers or even specific fittings such as bag holders or pant racks and pull-out shelves for shoes.
If your small bedroom has enough space, you could look at small walk in wardrobe ideas that can accommodate everything you need to organise. However, in small bedrooms, often space constraints leave you with no choice but to incorporate a modern wardrobe unit on the wall behind the headboard.
