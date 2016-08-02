27 attic conversions reaching lofty new heights

In order to glean valuable extra space from your home design, loft conversions have become an exceptionally popular choice and when you see these examples, you'll understand why!

The perfect choice for an extra bedroom, luxury bathroom away from the family rabble or even a secluded home office, home builders are frequently being called upon to make the best of wasted space up in the rafters. Take a look at some of our favourite completed loft conversions and see if any inspire you…