27 attic conversions reaching lofty new heights

press profile homify press profile homify
Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
In order to glean valuable extra space from your home design, loft conversions have become an exceptionally popular choice and when you see these examples, you'll understand why!

The perfect choice for an extra bedroom, luxury bathroom away from the family rabble or even a secluded home office, home builders are frequently being called upon to make the best of wasted space up in the rafters. Take a look at some of our favourite completed loft conversions and see if any inspire you…

1. The ultimate adult retreat away from the kids

Timeless with a twist, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style study/office
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

2. Clean, open space for expressing yourself

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

Loft

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

3. A great sleepover location!

Salcombe Holiday Cottage, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Eclectic style nursery/kids room
Dupere Interior Design

Salcombe Holiday Cottage

Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

4. A sunny study spot

Chequers Road, Pride Road Pride Road
Pride Road

Chequers Road

Pride Road
Pride Road
Pride Road

5. Rooftop cooking haven

Oak kitchen Churchwood Design Classic style kitchen
Churchwood Design

Oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

6. Love that loft landing!

Gallery Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction

Gallery

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

7. Awkward space? What awkward space?

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

8. A quiet spot for some peaceful reflection

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Cosy attic room.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

9. Simple, sweet and perfect for uninterrupted sleep

South Crown Street Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom refurbishment,renovation,bedroom,aberdeen,scotland,timber,white
homify

South Crown Street Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

10. Every teen's dream bedroom

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

11. An ideal guest suite

Loft Bedroom A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern style bedroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Loft Bedroom

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

12. Small and simple but super cosy

Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
The Interior Design Studio

Attic Teen Bedroom

The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio

13. A vibrant sun trap

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern style bedroom
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

14. An open plan full loft conversion to covet!

Sitting Room homify
homify

Sitting Room

homify
homify
homify

15. A light-drenched bathroom, thanks to skylights!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. A modern master suite

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern style bedroom
homify

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth

homify
homify
homify

17. Such a spacious bathroom!

​velux loft conversion surrey homify Modern bathroom
homify

​velux loft conversion surrey

homify
homify
homify

18. We've always wanted a media room but didn't think we had the space!

Artcoustic Home Cinema, Finite Solutions Finite Solutions Modern media room
Finite Solutions

Artcoustic Home Cinema

Finite Solutions
Finite Solutions
Finite Solutions

19. A home office is easy to set up with custom built-in shelves

Loft Conversion in Queens Park, London City Lofts London
City Lofts London

Loft Conversion in Queens Park, London

City Lofts London
City Lofts London
City Lofts London

20. Working the angles with luxe materials

Bathroom 2 homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom 2

homify
homify
homify

21. The sweetest studio up in the sky

Loft conversion and house remodelling in Wimbledon, TOTUS TOTUS Modern living room
TOTUS

Loft conversion and house remodelling in Wimbledon

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

22. Talk about the ultimate London loft conversion

Shoreditch, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern living room
Gregory Phillips Architects

Shoreditch

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

23. The more glass, the better!

Bathroom Collective Works Modern bathroom
Collective Works

Bathroom

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

24. Minimalist and modern for a restful night's sleep

​mansard loft conversion fulham homify Modern style bedroom
homify

​mansard loft conversion fulham

homify
homify
homify

25. Smaller lofts are ideal for young children. Just get a stair gate

Before Loft A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Before Loft

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

26. You can't have too many windows in an attic

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon homify Modern style bedroom
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

27. Keeping things calm, spacious and organised

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14, TOTUS TOTUS Modern style bedroom
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

For more loft transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Stealthy Surrey Loft Conversion.

The Flawless Home Built Quick and Cheap
Is a loft conversion at the top of your to-do list now?

