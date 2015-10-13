Original man cave ideas

What is a man cave? The clue is in the name really and as the saying goes, a man's home is his castle . We all know that our homes belong to the whole family, but sometimes there are those extra rooms and spaces that have the opportunity to be transformed into something more personal for a specific member of the family.

Generally speaking, a man cave is the den where the men in a household can personalise their own space to suit their needs. It offers a sanctuary away from the rest of the house and is a place for relaxation, either alone or with friends. It is simple to convert any space into a man cave, so today at homify we have selected 7 ideal man cave ideas for all the fellas out there.