Original man cave ideas

What is a man cave? The clue is in the name really and as the saying goes,
a man's home is his castle. We all know that our homes belong to the whole family, but sometimes there are those extra rooms and spaces that have the opportunity to be transformed into something more personal for a specific member of the family.
Generally speaking, a man cave is the den where the men in a household can personalise their own space to suit their needs. It offers a sanctuary away from the rest of the house and is a place for relaxation, either alone or with friends. It is simple to convert any space into a man cave, so today at homify we have selected 7 ideal man cave ideas for all the fellas out there.
Every man cave needs somewhere to sit and chill out. Imagine inviting friends round to have their own american experience in a replica diner? You would be the envy of all your friends. The red is stunning and the car bonnet on the bar is just brilliant. This is the perfect place for some card games and food with your best friends. The neon sign on the wall brings a real touch of authenticity too.
We love this. When it comes to signs for your man cave, there is no need to say anything with words. This exaggerated and enlarged comic book strip from Concept Interior Design, speaks volumes. The black and greys on the strip really compliment the red bar stools. This is a very contemporary man cave, with sleek and crisp lines. It has real elements of fun and sophistication that bring the look together. It is not the dark man cave we think of when we say
cave, it can be as chic as you want it to be!
A man cave is a space to call your own, so don't hold back!! This room is a perfect example of how to personalise your space. It is very unique and certainly to someones taste, as it should be. Every detail has been thought out from the door to the floor. The walls are decorated in guitars, indicating a passion for music. The original Guinness sign is wonderful and really gives a genuine pub feel.
Is there a bigger sign of a man cave than a flat screen tv of massive proportions? This room is cave shaped and dark. However, this doesn't mean it feels cold and damp. In fact, it is the complete opposite of this and we can see that with the neon lighting, modern sofa and the silver table, it is very contemporary. It is a fun space to hang with mates in and relax in peace—cinema style.
If you really have spent time making your man cave perfect then we think you should finish it off in real style. There are so many signs around from the small to big and grand. Why not opt for something handmade and extremely personal? We love that you can have a sign handmade in any colour or word you like. It would finish off any man cave perfectly.
Black and white floors really seem like a popular colour of floor when it comes to man caves. They are a classic combination and go very well with the red we see here (which is another popular colour choice). The Routte 66 sign on the wall gives a sense of a time gone by, old cars and the South of America. On the other side of the guitar we see a Guinness sign, that makes everything feel a little closer to home.
Signs don't need to have words. We are all different and what we have in our man cave and how we want it to look can vary hugely. Signs don't have to be written, they can be visual too. This very bright room is a cave with a difference. It feels open and spacious enough to have a good few friends in. These works of art are very bright and add a sense that this could be an art gallery. The joy of personalisation and having a man cave is that you can achieve any look you like. Add as many signs and wall hangings as you like to make it your own.
It doesn't get much more obvious than this when it comes to a man cave sign. This one is right to the point, and does point in the direction of Dad's Man Cave. Mimicking a road sign it is a brilliant sign to add to any dad's den. This is an affordable option for many man caves, because it's distinguishable and costs next to nothing. Creating a man cave is all about the reason and doesn't have to be an expensive affair at all.
