Shabby chic is a great design option featuring unique pieces that are rustic, antique, soft and often elegant. They can be period pieces that really add character and personality to any room. Create this lovely and welcoming look in a bathroom by adding shabby chic bathroom furniture. From tables to chairs to mirrors and more, shabby chic furniture in a bathroom can create a memorable space.
To find shabby chic furniture, head down to your local antique seller or go scavenger hunting at your local flea market. Take a look at these shabby chic bathroom furniture designs for inspiration in achieving this look.
This small, sweet table is a great option for shabby chic bathroom furniture. While small in size it will surely create large impact. The colour is a very soft and romantic pink shade, perfect for the style. The small white drawer adds a nice colour contrast, as does the table top which is also white. The open shelf is a good option for storing bathroom items or even decorative pieces. This is a highly functional, pretty table that will add great shabby chic design in a bathroom.
This shabby chic cabinetry is so lovely it really adds much design value to this bathroom. It is a soft eggshell colour, similar to the wood paneling on the walls. The face of the cabinet has glass paneling, which is perfect for displaying decorative items that go along with the shabby chic theme. The beautiful legs of this piece look antique and are definitetly unique. Finally, the short height of this cabinet keeps everything in scale, where this lovely cabinet fits perfectly in a small nook of the bathroom.
These drift wood inspired shelves are a perfect shabby chic addition for a bathroom. The wood on this piece literally looks like it washed up on shore on a beautiful beach. It's small in size but big in design impact. Each wood plank is a different size and shape. Two pieces even have a tad of distressed colour, adding more style. Beneath the bottom shelf there is a piece of decorative twig, which really brings home the natural and outdoor feel. This shelf is the perfect dreamy, drifty, shabby chic addition to any bathroom.
This eye catching sink unit is a great shabby chic furniture piece that adds so much personality into this bathroom. It is a large bathroom unit, able to hold two modern sinks. The piece is a dark distressed wood, with peeks of turquoise. This lovely burst of colour is gorgeous against the neutral colours of the rest of the bathroom. The entire piece, with is dark shades, really stands out in the bathroom. It becomes the focal point of the room, and will definetly have guests wondering where this one of a kind, shabby chic piece came from.
This shabby chic mirror looks truly like a one of a kind piece. It features a thick border that is made up of a grand and intricate design that gives it an antique style look. The pink colour keeps the mirror looking romantic and soft, a strong feature of shabby chic design. The mirror is the perfect accessory for this bathroom as the sink matches perfectly, as does the soft, patterned wall paper. This is a win for shabby chic design in a mirror.
This iron shelf is the perfect addition of shabby chic furniture in a neutral bathroom. The shelf unit is quite massive in size. It has five shelves, perfect for storing necessary bathroom items such as towels in addition to decorative displays. The unit has a really sweet, romantic design. There are small, antique style legs at the bottom. Between each shelf is s lovely curved design, which really gives it a shabby chic feel. Overall this is the perfect shabby chic piece of furniture that is both functional and high in design impact.
A romantic, unique sink can be hard to find, but this one is a great option for a shabby chic look. It's white, porcelain structure is a good standard neutral. The subtle design though is what really stands out. The carvings make the sink look a bit like a sea shell, very light and sweet looking. The mirror tops it off, as it is set on grey, distressed wood, a classic staple to shabby chic.
The bathtub and vanity unit in this bathroom are two pieces that add much shabby chic design into this elegant bathroom. The bathtub is quite deep and features a really intricate and unique design on its porcelain sides. The vanity unit also is white and features a design pattern on its sides, different yet flowing well with the sink. This piece also has antique style legs which adds more flavour to the shabby chic look. Creating these pieces in white gives the bathroom a fresh, clean look, in addition to contributing to the overall shabby chic design effect of the room.
Thus bathroom looks like it belongs in either a five star hotel or a grand mansion off in the hills. Either way, this is a look anyone can achieve in their home! The shabby chic sink vanity unit is what really stands out in this bathroom. The gorgeous piece is made of a black wood that then has a great detail in a gold outlined design. This makes the piece look ultra regal and sophisticated. The feat of the unit adds more design, as the tiny claw feet fit perfectly into a high end bathroom. Finally the marble top finishes off this grand opulence unit, combining shabby chic with high end design.
Add a pop of colour in a bathroom with a shabby chic chair. This antique style chair is fitted in a beautiful blue fabric. The chair is then rimmed in dark wood. These two deep and bold colour said really stand out, as the rest of the bathroom consists of neutral and light colours. The chair is a touch of unexpected surprise and colour, a great idea from the designer that goes so well in this bathroom and adds much shabby chic style. For just a small touch of colour but big design impact, try a chair such as this one to a shabby chic bathroom.
For more bathroom inspiration, check out: Fabulous rustic bathroom furniture