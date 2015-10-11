Shabby chic is a great design option featuring unique pieces that are rustic, antique, soft and often elegant. They can be period pieces that really add character and personality to any room. Create this lovely and welcoming look in a bathroom by adding shabby chic bathroom furniture. From tables to chairs to mirrors and more, shabby chic furniture in a bathroom can create a memorable space.

To find shabby chic furniture, head down to your local antique seller or go scavenger hunting at your local flea market. Take a look at these shabby chic bathroom furniture designs for inspiration in achieving this look.