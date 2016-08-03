Small living room decorating mistakes

When it comes to inhabiting a small space, it is up to clever planning to trick the eye into making those rooms appear more spacious. Creative small living room ideas can go a long way in making cramped and claustrophobic seem stylish and spacious.

So, what do we do then to make that small living room seem chic and welcoming? We decorate in a way that maximises light and space, we pay attention to how we use colour, and we focus on the correct furniture pieces in terms of weight and look.

But before you start shoving furniture around, first see what you should not be doing – it could mean the difference between a cramped style and a relaxing space perfect for entertaining.